When is Rainbow Six Siege crossplay release date?

Rainbow Six Siege is getting some improvements to cosplay but when?

Unlike many FPS titles, Siege currently only has crossplay between consoles within the same family. For example, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players can compete together — but they can't play with or against Xbox players.

But Ubisoft announced last summer that crossplay was improving in early 2022. Xbox and PlayStation players would finally be able to queue up together. But... when?

When is Rainbow Six Siege getting cross-platform play?

In the summer of 2021, PC players were given access to crossplay with Stadia and Amazon Luna players. But when can Rainbow Six Siege players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC finally compete together? Unfortunately, this upcoming update still has no release date.

While it was originally slated for early 2022, some work behind the scenes has resulted in a delay. Now, full cross-play won't be here until the end of 2022. It will be part of Year 7 Season 4, which is the last quarter of the year.