When is the next Rainbow 6 Siege season?

If you're a fan of FPS, you're most likely already wondering when the next season is the moment after the current season dropped. It comes as no surprise that Rainbow Six Siege players are anxiously awaiting more details about Year 7 Season 1.

Season 4 was a pretty major update, bringing a new operator Thorn and a pretty hefty battle pass with impressive skins. But what is coming in Year 7 Season 1? Here is what we know so far.

When is Year 7 Season 1 coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

So... We don't know yet.

Ubisoft has not confirmed a date so far but if we go by the usual update schedule, the Rainbow Six community can expect Year 7 to drop near the end of March 2022.

If this is true, Year 7 Season 1 is getting close. So hopefully Ubisoft will provide some answers soon.

What is Year 7 Season 1 called?

Rainbow Six Siege leakers have hinted that Year 7 Season 1 might be called Demon Veil. But this hasn't been officially announced by Ubisoft. Still, this points at some pretty interesting possibilities.

What is coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Year 7 Season 1?

Ubisoft has kept pretty hush-hush when it comes to the details of Year 7 Season 1. But there are some things we can expect due to continued patterns throughout Rainbow Six Siege's Year 6. This includes a new operator and reworks to some existing operators.

Other game updates include a new ability to tag specific gadgets in-game. But Ubisoft hasn't provided further information on this.

Who is the next operator in Rainbow Six Siege?

It's currently unknown who the next Rainbow Six Siege operator is. Year 6 Season 4 brought us Thorn, who came with a Razorbloom Shell that propels a set of sharp blades in all directions. Thorn is definitely a lethal operator that many Rainbow Six Siege players enjoy having on their team.

There have been rumors that the next operator is Azami. Fans are not excited about Azami's current design but Ubisoft has yet to announce the "Japanese mafia" operator or reveal the official design.

What operator changes are coming in Y7S1?

A trusted leaker has suggested that Goyo will finally see a rework. While Ubisoft hasn't confirmed this, Benjaminstrike has continued to be a very reliable source thus far.

Ubisoft promised a rework to the underwhelming operator in Year 6 but it was continuously pushed back. In November of 2021, developers said that the rework "still needs some more time." This is due to other operator changes throughout the past few months.

Added developers: “We discovered that the change we have in mind requires us to completely redo his animations, [and] it has taken more time than originally anticipated.”

If Benjaminstrike is to be believed, this means that Goyo will finally get some love in Year 7.

Will there be a new map in Year 7 Season 1?

This is currently unknown. Of course.

But right now, Rainbow Six Siege fans are assuming there will at least be map reworks come Year 7. But which maps? We don't know quite yet.

Stick around. We will be sharing updates as we learn of them!