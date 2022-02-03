How big is the Six Invitational 2022 prize pool?

The Six Invitational is the biggest tournament in the Siege scene. Not only is the T1 tournament have the highest number of participating teams (20) but it's also the Siege event with the biggest prize pool.

This is all that you need to know regarding SI's prize pool and its evolution throughout the years.

What is the Six Invitational 2022 prize pool?

While there’s been no official confirmation of it, the expected prize pool is to be $3,000,000 — as was the case for 2020 and 2021.

Ubisoft caps the amount of money given to that number, with "any amount above the 3-million-dollar cap redistributed to support the Rainbow Six Esports circuit for the 2022 season," as per Ubisoft.

Six Invitational prize pool evolution

Since the first edition of the Six Invitational, celebrated back in Feb. 2017, the tournament’s prize pool has received various tweaks.

In 2017, Siege celebrated two editions of the Six Invitational, one for PC and another one for XBOX. The prize pool for both events was $100,000. One year later, the prize pool was doubled with no tournament held that year.

However, the biggest prize pool increase came in 2019, when it went up to $2,000,0000. That was not it, as the amount changed once again for 2020 and 2021 — both events had a prize pool of $3,000,000.

Where does the Six Invitational prize pool come from?

Said Ubisoft: "A portion of all net revenue from the Battle Pass will directly contribute to the prize pool of the competition up to a cap of $3 million, giving you the chance to support your favorite teams and players."

The Six Invitational prize pool comes from many different features in the main game. One of them is the battle pass, but we also must include the R6 Share program, which goes from esports teams skins to league and competitions special skins.

That also does not only apply for the Six Invitational but also for Majors. As stated before, the cap is set at $3,000,000.