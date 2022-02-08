What is the Six Invitational? Here are the top Rainbow Six Siege teams competing in 2022

The Six Invitational is the biggest Rainbow Six Siege event of the year, an annual tournament hosted by Ubisoft that crowns the top team in the competitive scene.

New to the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene? Here is everything you need to know before next season begins!

What teams compete in the Six Invitational?

The best teams in the world come together to compete in the Six Invitational. The 16 teams must qualify for the event by earning a spot in the top 16 of the Global Standings.

This point-based qualification system requires teams to earn these points by competing in various competitions held in the months leading up to the Six Invitational. These tournaments are held all over the world, meaning teams from any region can be invited to the Six Invitational.

What is the Six Invitational format?

The Six Invitational has a very straightforward format. All 16 teams compete in a Quarter Final which is divided into four groups of four. The Quarter Final format is a best of three, double-elimination bracket.

The eight teams that remain from the Quarter Final will participate in the Semi-Final. These are best of five matches but only single elimination, meaning losing teams are knocked out of the tournament at this stage.

The last two remaining teams will compete in the Grand Final. This is a best of five that decides who wins the title of champion and is crowned best Rainbow Six Siege team in the world.

Where is the Six Invitational held?

Every year except 2021, the Six Invitational has taken place in Montreal. That's because Ubisoft's studio is in that same city. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Six Invitational was held in Paris, France.

What is the Six Invitational prize pool?

The Six Invitational has a pretty exciting prize pool of up to $3 million. The prize pool for the Six Invitational 2021 was made up of 30% of revenue from the Operation Neon Dawn Six Invitational 2021 Battle Pass. Any additional money raised after the $3 million cap went towards improving next season's esports scene.

In 2021, there is how the prize pool was broken down:

1st Place: Ninjas in Pyjamas — $1 million

Ninjas in Pyjamas — $1 million 2nd Place: Team Liquid — $450,000

Team Liquid — $450,000 3rd Place: MIBR — $240,000

MIBR — $240,000 4th Place: TSM — $170,000

Who won the Six Invitational?

Ninjas in Pyjamas won the Six Invitational last year. Ninjas in Pyjamas lost in the Grand Final match against Spacestation Gaming last year, making this a great redemption story for the Brazilian squad.

When is the Six Invitational 2022?

The Six Invitational 2022 will take place between February 8 and February 20. There will be 20 teams competing, with 16 already decided.

The online qualifiers are currently underway, with teams competing against other teams within their region for a chance at the Six Invitational's last four spots.

What teams will be playing in the Six Invitational 2022?

Some teams have already been invited to compete in the Six Invitational next year. Those teams are: