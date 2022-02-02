Rainbow Six Extraction releases Categories tab in store

Rainbow Six Extraction has released a new Categories tab, giving players a chance to explore the game's store in a different way. Before, the store looked way more chaotical, and it was sometimes a tedious job to look for certain items.

Now, with the new tab, it will be easier than ever before. Here is how it works.

What categories are included in Rainbow Six Extraction store

Five categories have been introduced, including Bundles, Headgear, Uniforms, Weapon Skins, and Charms. This makes it even easier to find the exact item you're looking for so you can go back to hunting aliens.

Bundles

The Bundles section includes every bundle released in the game. There is an initial section called "recommended," featuring some of the newest bundles released in Extraction.

The store is divided by operators, which are displayed in alphabetical order. This means that Alibi will be at the top, just ahead of other operators like Lion, or Hibana. That also applies to the rest of the categories.

Headgear

Rainbow Six Extraction's headgears have been popular since the game was first released since having an AI opponent gives the designers the chance to work with new concepts and brighter cosmetics.

Uniforms

The same could be said of Extraction's uniforms. The Glowstick bundle is a great example, as wearing it against online opponents would probably put you in a bad position — it would be easier to spot you.

Skins

Weapon skins have also had a great impact on the game, with many players seeming to like what has been released so far. The Coming in Hot skin is one of the best in the game, and it costs 540 REACT Credits. Also, these are all universal skins.

Charms

Just like Siege, Extraction has its own charms. These can be attached to any of the guns in the game. Despite these being small, you can use them whenever you want.

How to purchase Rainbow Six Extraction items

Rainbow Six Extraction items can only be purchased with REACT Credits. These can be quickly purchased at the in-game store, and go by the following prices: