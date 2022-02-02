Alphama leaves Fnatic as team can’t guarantee him being in Asia before March 2022, per statement

Image via Ubisoft

Léo “Alphama” Robine has announced his departure from Fnatic, which comes one day after the team’s coach Laurent “Crapelle” Patriarche leaving.

This is Fnatic’s fourth departure in four months, as the Australian duo Riley “Stigs” Mills and Tex “Tex” Thompson were benched in December.

Fnatic currently stands with just four members in the squad, the team’s core formed by Jason “Lusty” Chen and Etienne “Mag” Rousseau, the Chinese player Patrick “MentalistC” Fan, and the Australian coach Jayden “Dizzle” Saunders.

The Frenchman's professional career in Siege began in his country, where he had represented Supremacy, LeStream Esports, and Giants Gaming. Later on, Alphama changed Normandy for Las Vegas, where he played for eUnited.

After almost a year in the US, the Frenchman signed for Fnatic back in Feb. 2021.

Afraid of having to spend another difficult year between France and Asia, Alphama has decided to close his chapter in APAC. In a Twitter post, the player admitted that Fnatic “is currently unable to guarantee him being in Asia before March 2022.”

The player is now a free agent and wants to keep fighting to “compete at the biggest events in the scene.”

Léo’s path in Fnatic was not successful at all, having finished in fourth and fifth place at stages one and three of the APAC North. Due to visa issues, Alphama missed the second split.

It’s been far from being Fnatic’s year, as the COVID-19 pandemic limited the organization’s plans to move to Japan. In fact, Alphama had to play from Thailand and Taiwan as Australia’s borders remained closed for the biggest part of the year.

Fnatic’s last appearance in a Siege LAN event was at the Six Invitational 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic changed it all.