Rainbow Six Siege has been out for a while now but it still attracts new players thanks to its intense, mechanical gameplay and interesting operator abilities. This challenging FPS came out in 2015 (phew, that's a while ago) so how much does it cost now, over six years later?

How much does Rainbow Six Siege cost on Steam?

Rainbow Six Siege is currently $19.99 on Steam, which is a pretty good deal for PC players looking to jump into the action.

Here is how to download Rainbow Six Siege from Steam:

Open the Steam Client on your PC

Log into your Steam account if you aren't already logged in

Purchase Rainbow Six Siege, of course

Check your "Library" to see purchased games, including R6

Select "Install" to start downloading Rainbow Six Siege

How much does Rainbow Six Siege cost on Xbox?

Rainbow Six Siege is available on Xbox One as the Deluxe Edition for only $9.99. The Deluxe Edition comes with all maps and modes as well as all eight operators from Year 1 and Year 2. This includes:

Frost

Buck

Valkyrie

Blackbeard

Caveira

Capitao

Hibana

Echo

Jackal

Mira

Lesion

Ying

Ela

Zofia

Dokkaebi

Vigil

Is Rainbow Six Siege on the Xbox Game Pass?

Yes!

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service (also available on PC for Microsoft) that has a rotating list of games for Xbox players to download for free as long as they are paying for Game Pass.

How much does Rainbow Six Siege cost on PlayStation?

Rainbow Six Siege is $39.99 on PlayStation, giving you the Deluxe Edition. The Ultimate Edition is $99.99. There is also an Operator Edition for $79.99.

It's definitely the most expensive platform to purchase Rainbow Six Siege on at the moment. Once in a while, Rainbow Six Siege will show up as a free game on PlayStation for PlayStation Plus members.

Will Rainbow Six Siege be free?

Rainbow Six Siege is not going to ever be permanently free, even though Rainbow Six Extraction is coming out. Developers said there are no plans to make Siege free-to-play at the moment.

Sometimes Rainbow Six Siege will have Free Weekends. These often are announced along with a new season or other big in-game updates. This is a great opportunity to play the full game for free, seeing if you enjoy the game enough to make the purchase.