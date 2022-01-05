Where can I play Rainbow Six Extraction?

Rainbow Six Extraction is coming January 20, 2022 and fans of the series are starting to wonder the best way to experience the new alien invasion game. Will they have to buy a new console? Upgrade their PC?

Luckily, Rainbow Six Extraction is going to be widely available later this month! Here is everything you need to know about the release of Rainbow Six Extraction.

What systems is Rainbow Six Extraction on?

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on PC as well as newer generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rainbow Six Extraction can also be purchased for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Rainbow Six Extraction can also be purchased for Google Stadia.

Will Rainbow Six Extraction have cross-play?

Yes! The game will have full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression across all of the platforms. This is a big improvement from the partial cross-play that Rainbow Six Siege had for the majority of its existence.

Rainbow Six Extraction will also launch with a Buddy Pass.

What are the PC system requirements for Rainbow Six Extraction?

Many PC players were relieved when Ubisoft unveiled the system requirements. While the FPS is quite futuristic compared to previous titles, it actually doesn't need any incredible requirements to run at 60+ FPS smoothly.

Low settings - 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High settings - 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High settings - 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra settings - 2160p (4K)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (plus 9GB for HD textures

Rainbow Six Extraction coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass

On January 5, 2022, Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Extraction would be available on the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one. It will also be available on Ubisoft+.

According to Ubisoft's Chris Early, the decision to include Extraction in both Game Passes at launch is meant to demonstrate that Ubisoft sees the "value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players."

Ubisoft also announced that its Ubisoft+ subscription service will be coming to Xbox in the near future. No date was given just yet. Ubisoft+ has over 100 Ubisoft titles available for a single monthly cost, including DLC and monthly rewards.