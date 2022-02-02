Rainbow Six Siege terms you need to know

When it comes to ranking up in Rainbow Six Siege, some of the most important skills players need are communication and teamwork. The key to successful communication is keeping your teammates informed the split-second something happens, meaning a lot of shorthand and lingo to learn.

Here are some words you need to know if you want to communicate with your teammates effectively and efficiently.

Rainbow Six Siege phrases to know

Anchor

An anchor is a defending role that has operators stationed on-site throughout the match. Anchor operators have abilities and gadgets focused on gathering intel while guarding a certain spot.

Angle

It's important to learn every map's angles. An angle is the available line-of-sight from a specific location. Also keep in mind if enemies can spot you from certain angles when you're in certain positions on the map.

Callout

It's very important to learn callouts in Rainbow Six Siege. Callouts are often locations on the map, allowing you to easily explain where an enemy or hazard is as fast as possible. Each map has its own specific location callouts.

Clutch

This is something that every player strives for. A clutch is when an individual player wins a round despite some unfavorable odds. Usually, it means the player is the only one left alive on their team and they are facing two or more enemies on the opposing team.

Default camera

These are security cameras that are placed all over each map. They are usually found on poles outside of buildings or inside hallways.

DBNO

This is short for "down but not out." If a player is down, that means they are bleeding out but not dead quite yet. A down player can crawl or just remain in place to survive longer. These players can be revived by teammates.

Half

This is a quick way of saying that an enemy has half their health. An eliminated player who has got some good shots on the enemy who killed them will often tell their teammates that the enemy is at "half" to let them know they are an easy target.

Hard breach

A hard breacher is an operator that uses their gadgets to break down walls or hatches. They forge a new path for their teammates to push forward and catch the enemy team off guard.

Hatch

This is a small area on a floor or ceiling that can be destroyed by certain actions or gadgets. Destroying a hatch allows players to drop between floors. Vertical play is a unique aspect to Rainbow Six Siege.

Hard wall

This is a wall that's been reinforced by the defending team. You'll see metal support rods on the outer side of the wall, indicating that the wall has been reinforced by the opposing team.

Impact

This is short for "impact grenade." This is a throwable weapon that can make holes in walls.

Nade

This is short for "frag grenade."

One hit

Similar to "half," this term is used to describe an enemy that is one shot from death. This term is usually used when an enemy has 15 health or less. Some teammates will honestly use it just to motivate their squad to target a damaged enemy even if they will take more than one hit to take down.

OP

This is short for "operator."

Peek

This is similar to holding an angle. Peeking is coming out from cover to confront an enemy or gather information. Always be careful that the area is clear before you peek, since you can get headshot or give away your position. A "pixel peek" is a tight angle where the line-of-sight is only a few pixels.

Plant

This is a verb, meaning you are planting the defuser.

Prefire

This is when a player starts firing before the enemy is even visible. This can sometimes give you the advantage in a gunfight if you know that the enemy is going to walk into the fire. But be careful that you are not giving your position away by making noise.

Pushing

When a team rushes towards a point of interest, that's pushing. It usually involves breaking down walls and storming forward as a team. You'll usually be led by an entry fragger, whose role is to take control of an area. Entry fragger operators have a lot of firepower.

Roaming

A roamer is a defensive role that focuses on scouring the map for off-guard opponents to take out. Roaming operators will often flank the enemy players that are pushing the objective site.

Rotate

Rotating is when a team leaves one area and positions themself in a better area to keep the upper hand on the enemy team. This is usually done to confuse the enemy team or run off if the cover is blown.

Soft wall

This is a wall that can be shot through. It can be breached using an operator's weapon (like Sledge's hammer), or with grenades and shotguns.

Wallbang

This is when you kill the enemy by shooting through a wall.