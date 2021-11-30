Rainbow Six Siege players frustrated with UI display bug after High Calibre update

Rainbow Six Siege's new season is here but High Calibre isn't all fun new operator cards and cosmetics. It's also full of some very strange bugs.

Players have noticed that the sanction timer is extremely long. When a player leaves too many games in Rainbow Six Siege they receive an abandon sanction, meaning they have to wait a little bit before playing again. But after High Calibre's release, the penalty has seemed very extreme.

The penalty seemed so extreme, in fact, that players started to feel attacked. One popular streamer, Macie Jay, accused trolls of leaving the game while he was disconnected, causing him to be banned from his main account for 60 days. But he later realized that it was just a UI bug that showed the timer in hours instead of minutes.

Ubisoft confirms UI display issue in High Calibre update

Ubisoft announced earlier today that the developers were made aware of a UI display bug developed after the new season dropped.

"We are developing a fix and will have more info soon," Ubisoft stated in a tweet.

In the tweet, Ubisoft explained that converting the number of hours or days to minutes will give players the accurate timing. For example, 120 hours is actually just 120 minutes, or two hours.

"To clarify: The penalty system is working as intended, this is strictly a display issue with the sanction's unit of time. Thank you for your patience!" Ubisoft added.

But Rainbow Six Siege players have not been patient. While Ubisoft may be working to fix the UI display bug, players are already asking developers to fix a number of other issues in the game, including the game's sound, the size of the compass, and voice chat issues.

Others told Ubisoft to make the UI display bug permanent to get rid of toxic players.