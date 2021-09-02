Regional leagues return to action: Everything you need to know

Banner image: Ubisoft/Kirill B.

After the Mexico Major and the transfer window conclude, the regional leagues are set to return to action, according to a release from Ubisoft.

Additionally, the competitive map pool has been updated, confirming a prior SiegeGG report. Consulate is out, Bank is in. The map pool for Stage 3 will be:

Bank

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Oregon

Villa

Additionally, Thunderbird will now be available for competitive play. Osa, the newest operator to the game, will sit out for three months due to the operator quarantine.

NAL

The NAL will return Sept. 7, with its super weeks during the first two weeks of the stage. The final playday will be on Oct. 20.

EUL

The EUL will return to action on Sept. 9 and will run through Oct. 18, with its super weeks during weeks three and five.

Jack "Fresh" Allen will debut on the analyst desk as talent during this stage, and will partner with Jessica "JessGOAT" Bolden.

APAC North

APAC North will begin Sept. 8 and run until Oct. 13, with the APAC playoffs set to begin on Oct. 18.

APAC South

APAC South will commence a day after APAC North, on Sept. 9. It will run until Oct. 14, and will also move into the APAC playoffs on Oct. 18.

Brazil Division

The vaunted Brazil Division will return on Sept. 11, and its final play day will be on Oct. 10. The LATAM finals will then commence on Oct. 12.

Replays of all regional matchups can be found at www.rainbow6.com/esports/replays.

Additionally, Twitch drops will return for Stage 3. Viewers are still limited to three per week.