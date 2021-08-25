Sources: Reworked Bank to replace Consulate in competitive map pool

According to multiple sources and internal Ubisoft communications reviewed by SiegeGG, the newly-reworked Bank will be replacing Consulate in the seven-map competitive pool. It will go into effect from Stage 3 of the 2021 season, starting next month, and will stay until at least the Six Invitational 2022.

Calls to replace Consulate have been ongoing for a few months, with many finding the map overplayed and center stage to uninteresting matches. However, it had been the backdrop for the recent 15-round semifinal thriller between Team Empire and BDS Esport at the Mexico Major.

Bank had last been in the competitive map pool at the Six Invitational 2020, and had been the final map on which Spacestation Gaming had recorded a historic victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas for the SI title. Then, it had been ranked joint-fifth in terms of play rate with 11 instances, only ahead of Villa with eight.

Conversely, Consulate had been the most played map at the recently-concluded Six Mexico Major with 14 instances of play, ahead of Clubhouse with 11.

The map pool for the rest of the 2021 season is thus: