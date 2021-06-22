Goga Announces Retirement from Competitive Siege

In a Twitlonger today, former G2 Esports title winner Daniel "Goga" Mazorra Romero announced his retirement after being released from his contract with Team Vitality.

Similar to his former G2 Esports teammate Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen and former competitor Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, Goga cited a lack of motivation to play at the competitive level.

"Back then I could spend the whole day playing ranked and have fun, now it's just impossible for me," said Goga in his Twitlonger.

Goga is one of the most decorated players in Rainbow Six: Siege history, having won three Pro League titles, one international Six Major, and two Six Invitationals while on the PENTA and G2 Esports rosters.

His retirement also means that he will not be joining his former PENTA teammates, Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten and Niklas "KS" Massierer, and former G2 analyst Daniel "Ferral" Rotheram on Delta Project.

Goga had been benched on Team Vitality since before the start of the 2021 season, alongside Fabian, with the French organisation opting to sign Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud, Axel "Shiinka" Freisberg, and Medhi "Kaktus" Marty instead.

Despite being the most successful Spaniard in the history of the esport, Goga had been dropped by G2 Esports after the team had failed to make it to the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals.

He had then joined Team Vitality about a month later, but had failed to make an appreciable impact in the Six Invitational 2020 EU Qualifier.

Team Vitality struggled through 2020 as well, finishing sixth in the final season of the Pro League, sixth in Stage 1 of the new EUL, and a very disappointing ninth in Stage 2. As a result, the French team was only eighth overall in the new 2020 season, and could also only manage third in the 6 French League.

While Team Vitality recovered decently well to finish joint-third at the Six Invitational 2021 EU Qualifier, the team's league position was enough to spur the three-member swap.

When he had been benched in March, Goga had also released a Twitlonger, expressing doubts at a potential return to competitive play.

That prediction has now come to fruition, with the legendary support player ending a long and storied career in Siege, which had started in June 2016 with gBots.

Nevertheless, despite his tough 2020, he will always be considered one of the greats and will go down in Siege history as such.