First female top-flight player in LATAM speaks up: "The insults and hate we get just for being girls is by far the biggest problem"

INTZ's Rafaela "Miranda" Miranda has had an incredible journey in gaming so far and while it is far from done, she has already become part of competitive Siege history as the first female pro to play in the top-flight in the Latin American (LATAM) region.

After Vinicius "Vnx" Mello suffered an unknown illness, he had been unable to play on the seventh and eighth days in Stage 1 of the BR6 this year.

Its Circuito Feminino roster was then more than happy to lend Miranda to the core BR6 roster, marking the first time a woman would play in the top-flight in the LATAM region.

It had been just two days of practice, but INTZ kickstarted Week 4 in style. Six Invitational-bound FURIA were pushed to the brink in regular time, only able to win 7-5. Miranda, playing her first match at this level, finished with the lowest rating at 0.48, but did manage a defuser plant and a 1v1 clutch.

Her second game, played the very next day, was much better and a massive upset. One of the top teams in the region, FaZe Clan, likely expected an easy victory against this ill-practiced INTZ roster. But the underdogs struck back, taking the match 7-5 as Miranda finished with a 0.85 rating -- just 0.01 behind João "DRUNKKZZ" Giordano.

The statistics from INTZ's 7-5 win over FaZe Clan in Stage 1 of the 2021 BR6 season.

While her brief journey in top-flight Siege is currently on hold, it was an invaluable opportunity for Miranda and even more proof -- after Lauren "Goddess" Williams in North America and Kaya "Loona" Omori in APAC -- that women are more than capable of equalling men in Siege.

SiegeGG had caught up with Miranda just after her debut to know more about how she felt about being part of history and playing her first matches in the top-flight.

Welcome to the top-flight of Siege in LATAM! How are you feeling right now?

Tell us more about yourself and your journey in gaming and esports!

How did you get started playing Rainbow Six and then competing in Rainbow Six?

How did the signing with INTZ come about and how did that make you feel?

Unfortunately, being a woman in gaming comes with challenges. What are some of the obstacles you have faced inside and outside gaming in your pursuit of an esports career? Were there perhaps any Brazil-specific issues in terms of cultural acceptance as well?

How has practicing for and playing in the Circuito Feminino been for you?

You are perhaps the only pro in the world to have experienced both sides in terms of the womens' game and the mens' game. What are the key differences?

How did it feel playing your first game at this level, against a very strong FURIA and amongst the top-level INTZ BR6 players?

How did the integration go into the team? Did you get to play some scrims with them before the FURIA game?

How was the team atmosphere for you, coming into a well-established roster not only as a stand-in, but also as the first female pro at this level?

Talk us through that Round 11 defuser plant and 1v1 clutch against FURIA! What was going through your head, how were the comms like, how were you handling it?

While Brazil has obviously had Womens' tournaments for a while, why do you think there have not been other female pros at this level already?

Do you agree with the existence of a separate Womens' tournament? Why or why not?

What is the biggest hurdle for other women like you entering Rainbow Six esports?

What is next for you? How valuable is this experience going to be for you and has this helped you gain confidence in yourself and your Womens' INTZ squad?

What advice would you give to others who will look to you as an example and want to follow in your footsteps?

---

Catch Miranda and the INTZ Academy roster next in action in Stage 4 of the Circuito Feminino 2021 when it continues in late July and check back here at SiegeGG for more content, stats, and coverage.