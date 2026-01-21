2026 League of Legends LCS Split 1 Analysis: Predictions, Odds, and Overview

The onset of each new year brings about a fresh new season of competitive gaming, and in the case of the leading title, that is League of Legends (LoL), things are as big as they can get. January is typically reserved for the first splits and initial stages of months long tournaments and leagues that often go on to shape the entire season. Despite being the first batch of matches for each team, and the fact that most of them use it to test out new strategies, introduce new players, and practice new tactics and compositions, it is just as important as any other split later in the year.

Therefore, if you are a fan of LoL and know enough about the professional scene, a deep dive into LCS Split 1 is right up your alley. What is more, if you are also a betting man who enjoys placing wagers on esports, this is a prime opportunity to utilize your knowledge and earn some. Read on to learn more, as we also try to make some early LCS Split 1 2026 picks and predictions that will surely impact the remainder of the year. LoL continues to grow and be bigger than ever each year, so why not learn how to place bets on LoL and reap the benefits as a passionate longtime fan?

Event Overview and Format

The 2026 League of Legends LCS Split 1 represents the opening competitive chapter of North America’s premier professional League of Legends circuit for the season. As the first official test of form, preparation, and roster synergy, every Split 1, regardless of the region, traditionally sets the tone for the entire competitive year. Teams enter the split not only chasing domestic prestige but also aiming to establish momentum that can influence qualification paths, sponsorship confidence, and long term strategic direction. With the global League of Legends ecosystem continuing to evolve through format refinements and regional power shifts, the 2026 LCS Split 1 is widely viewed as a litmus test for how North America intends to remain competitive on the international stage. Its main competition in China is a more successful region, so they do need to step up and offer closer matches in the future.

LCS Split 1 is expected to follow a structured league based format designed to reward consistency while still allowing room for adaptation and growth over the course of the split. Teams compete across several weeks in a regular season where match outcomes determine overall standings. These standings then feed into a playoff phase that narrows the field through a series of best of series, culminating in a split champion. The format places significant emphasis on preparation depth, as teams must balance early experimentation with the need to secure wins before the playoff cutoff. Patch cycles and meta shifts often play a decisive role, and reward organizations with strong analytical infrastructure and adaptable coaching staffs. As the fertile ground for experimentation, it may also shape the early meta that would then be continuously adapted in the subsequent stages.

Prize Money Pool

While official figures for the 2026 LCS Split 1 prize pool are typically announced closer to the event, the distribution is expected to align with recent LCS standards, where meaningful financial incentives are paired with competitive rewards such as championship recognition and potential circuit points. The prize pool structure generally favors top finishers while still offering compensation to lower placing teams to support organizational sustainability.

Except for the direct prize money winnings, Split 1 performance can indirectly affect a team’s financial outlook through increased exposure, sponsor activation, and brand growth, making the stakes higher than the prize money alone might suggest. Check back for more information when the event starts for full details on what the purse distribution is.

Last Season’s Recap

The 2025 LTA season, as it was called, was the only year so far of the League of Legends Championship of The Americas (LTA). It concluded with a dramatic final chapter that saw FlyQuest crowned as the overall season champions. After three splits that stretched from late January through September, teams battled first within their regional conferences and then across the Pan-American championship bracket for both pride and qualification to the 2025 World Championship. FlyQuest, whose roster featured standout players such as Gabriël “Massu” Rau, Kacper “Inspired” Słoma, and Massu’s supportive teammates, emerged on top of the final standings, securing the LTA title and the largest share of the season’s prize purse.

Following them in the final regional championship were Vivo Keyd Stars in second place and 100 Thieves in third, each earning valuable qualification points and prize money as part of their Worlds berths. The championship awarded a total prize pool of US$205,000, with FlyQuest taking home $80,000 for first place, Vivo Keyd Stars earning $50,000, and 100 Thieves receiving $30,000 as the third place finisher. The remaining teams, including RED Canids, paiN Gaming, and Shopify Rebellion, shared the remainder of the prize money, rounding off a competitive and financially meaningful season.

Looking back over the full 2025 LTA season, the top three teams showcased both regional strength and strategic depth across the North and South conferences. FlyQuest’s roster combined veteran leadership and mechanical prowess, with core players like Inspired and Massu consistently driving their campaign. Vivo Keyd Stars brought formidable talent from the South, with players such as Boal, Disamis, and Morttheus making a name for themselves through decisive victories and clutch performances. The 100 Thieves roster, anchored by players including Quid and FBI, showed resilience and tactical flexibility, earning them third place and a spot on the world stage.

Beyond just the championship, the structured season featured three distinct splits and was an example of thefact that early success does not translate to winning the whole thing. Team Liquid topped the first split and was nowhere to be found later. FlyQuest and FURIA secured split two conference titles, and FlyQuest claimed the third split championship before heading into the cross conference finals. The conclusion of the 2025 season not only crowned a deserving champion but also set the stage for global competition and future evolution of the LTA format. As we know now, it became LCS.

Qualified Teams, Rosters, and Standings

LCS Split 1 traditionally features a stable set of franchised organizations, each entering the season with carefully constructed rosters blending veteran leadership and developing talent. For 2026, the 8 teams that will be competing include FlyQuest (Ranked 9th in the world), Cloud9 Kia (18th), Team Liquid (29th), Shopify Rebellion (38th), LYON (44), Disguised (50), and Dignitas (57). They will be competing for the 1st place that qualifies them for First Stand. The first 3 weeks will be a Swiss style tournament, as teams are drawn to compete against teams of equal record across 3 rounds. At the end of 3 rounds, the top 6 teams advance to the playoffs, where a 6 team, double elimination bracket is used, and the winner will qualify for First Stand. If you mean to bet on LCS Split 1 2026 , the obvious favorite is the best ranked team in the region and last year’s winner, FlyQuest. Speaking of betting…

Top Picks, Betting Strategies, and Odds

As one of the most competitive events on the global League of Legends map, the 2026 LCS is surely going to be intriguing to watch and wager on. However, due to the fact that the dates are still unknown, there are also no odds available. Despite that, speculation and early betting strategies in the form of advice are something we have. FlyQuest will be the team to beat as the defending champions and the best ranked team. However, Team Liquid, following a Split 1 win in 2025 and a disappointing rest of the year, will look to bounce back and could be a dark horse. All of the organizations are proven professionals with years of experience in the industry, so nobody can really be cut out entirely. While the rankings between them are considerable, the top heavy region will surely offer plenty of betting action down the road. Stay tuned and keep checking back at Stake.com for the latest odds and predictions.

If you are interested in some action right away, why not pick some other regional competitions that are already underway? For example, LFL, LIT, LPL, LEC, and LCP are all underway. The LPL Split 1 is arguably the most interesting among these, and the matches will be coming all the way until March. On Saturday, January 17, there are two matches, and two more on Sunday, January 18. Bilibili Gaming and Anyone’s Legend are stuck in an odds stalemate with 1.90 each in what is going to be a hard fought, tooth and nail clash. JD Gaming is the favorite against Invictus Gaming with 1.60 odds over 2.35, though, in a more lopsided affair. When Bilibili Gaming gets back to it the following day, they will have a much easier time against Top Esports, considering the odds of 1.22 and 4.40, respectively. JD Gaming will once again be the underdog, though, when they face Anyone’s Legend on Sunday with 2.50 odds against 1.55.

LCP Split 1 also brings us matches this weekend, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. Firstly, GAM Esports faces CTBC Flying Oyster as the heavy underdog. The oddsmakers give them fewer chances of taking this one with 2.80, as opposed to their rivals’ 1.38. It will be a tough one for sure. Interestingly, the very same odds await Ground Zero Gaming when they meet Deep Cross Gaming on Sunday, 2.80 vs 1.38. For some LEC 2026 Versus Season action, Los Ratones (3.20) faces off against Fnatic (1.35), Shifters (2.50) will clash with GIANTX (1.55), Team Heretics (2.10) goes up against SK Gaming (2.60), and Karmine Corp Blue (7.00) battles Karmine Corp (1.10). Also in this event, G2 Esports is the favorite (1.58) against Movistar KOI (2.40). There is no shortage of top tier League of Legends action in January, and even more will be coming our way as we move towards the end of the month.

LCS Split 1 FAQs

1. What is LCS Split 1?

LCS Split 1 is the first competitive segment of the League of Legends Championship Series season, where North American teams compete to qualify for playoffs and earn points or advancement toward later splits.

2. When does LCS Split 1 usually take place?

Split 1 typically runs early in the year, usually between January and March, though exact dates vary by season. The 2026 schedule is not yet out, but it should start within the next few weeks.

3. How many teams compete in LCS Split 1?

The number of teams depends on the season’s format, but the LCS traditionally features top franchised North American teams competing in the split, i.e., the top 8.

4. What is the format of LCS Split 1?

Split 1 usually includes a regular season (round robin or group stage) followed by playoffs, with match formats such as Best of 1s in regular season and Best of 3 or Best of 5 in playoffs.

5. What is at stake during Split 1?

Teams compete for playoff qualification, championship points, or standings advantages, and momentum and seeding for later splits or seasonal finals

6. Does LCS Split 1 affect international tournaments?

Depending on the year, Split 1 may directly or indirectly influence qualification for international events like MSI or determine standings that impact future qualification paths.

7. How are matches broadcast?

LCS Split 1 matches are livestreamed on official platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, with VODs available after matches conclude.

8. Are roster changes allowed during Split 1?

Yes, teams can make limited roster changes, though they must follow league rules regarding player eligibility, transfer windows, and substitutes.

9. How long is the Split 1 regular season?

The regular season usually lasts several weeks, with matches played weekly (often on weekends or designated broadcast days).

10. How does Split 1 differ from other LCS splits?

Split 1 sets the foundation for the season, while later splits often have Higher stakes, more direct international qualification implications, and established meta shifts based on mid season patches.