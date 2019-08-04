Risze: "No one scares us but we remain cautious"

Having always sniffed around at the top of the European league table, Millenium was always one of the well-respected teams across the globe. A change in the roster after the end of Season 8, though, was what seemingly sparked the fire necessary to propel them to greater heights.

Having had little preparation, the now-LeStream Esport roster went to DreamHack Winter and had a poor showing, being knocked out by PACT, but made it to the Six Invitational 2019 after finishing second to Team Vitality in the online qualifier. At the Invitational, though, LeStream did not have a great showing and failed to win a single match.

LeStream Esport at DreamHack Winter 2018 (via @MCMXLVx)

Online, though, the team was tearing it up, and was looking par for the course to qualify for the Season 9 Finals. Finishing just behind Team Empire, they went to Milan full of confidence, but were brought back down to Earth by a charging FaZe Clan.

However, the departure of Aleksi “UUNO” Työppönen opened up a place for Lukas “Korey” Zwingmann and immediately it seemed that the swap -- dubbed as a ‘sidegrade’ by some -- was exactly what LeStream had needed. A magical run at the Allied Esports Minor was only stopped by Team Secret but the message had been sent -- LeStream was in business offline as well.

Having recently shocked the Rainbow Six world after being dropped by LeStream while just one point behind league leaders Team Empire the Pro League, the team is still looking for an organisation to represent and thus goes into the Major as Looking For Org (LFO) after LeStream failed to make it to the Pilot Program.

Risze at the Season 9 Finals (via LeStream Esport)

To find out more about the team’s preparation, SiegeGG spoke to Valentin “risze” Liradelfo:

How has Korey fit into the roster? So far it seems his addition in place of UUNO has been exactly what was needed to fix your LAN woes.

You’ve finished second in two Minors over the last two months, what could you have done to get the win in Vegas or Valencia?

On your way to these two runners-up finishes, you have struggled against Rogue, Team SoloMid, Spacestation Gaming and DarkZero Esports. Have you noticed a rise in these North American rosters or is this just due to the recent roster changes?

Who would you say is your main competition on the way to the Major title?

How have you been preparing for the Major?

Is a pickup by an organisation before the Major likely?

Is there anything you’d like to say to your fans?

---

The Six Major Raleigh 2019 is taking place from the 12th of August to the 18th, where Looking For Org will be pitted against the best teams on the planet, starting off with Evil Geniuses, Spacestation Gaming, and Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group C (dubbed the ‘Group of Death’), and will be looking to have a great result to show for their preparation, and attract an organisation befitting their talent.