Valorant Episode 9 Act 1: Release date, battle pass, and everything we know

Even though a new map is still coming with Episode 8 Act 3, it is never too early to start looking into Valorant's Episode 9 Act 1. This will be the game's next season and the start of a new episode is always an exciting thing in the game.

While we wait for any official information about it, we have some speculations about what new content we will see this time.

Release date

Valorant's Episode 9 Act 1 is set to be released on Tuesday, June 25, after the current battle pass ends. All the new content will be introduced with the launch of patch 9.0 and the exact start time will depend on the timezone you're on.

Credit: Riot Games

Before the update is available to download, servers will go down for a 4-hour maintenance period to allow developers to make the necessary preparations. North America, LATAM, and Brazil servers will go down at 6:00 am PT and come back up at 10:00 am PT barring any issues. Make sure to log out of your Valorant account during this time.

On the other hand, European players will have to wait a little bit longer to enjoy this new season, as the maintenance starts the next day. Servers will go down at 4:00 am BST on Wednesday, June 26, and should return at 8:00 am on that same day.

What do we know about this new season?

Since the new season is several weeks away, not much is known so far about what's coming to the game this time.

We can predict a few additions since those don't change from season to season. One of them is a new battle pass full of cosmetics, which is essential for every season. A new skinline would be another, as every season features a new original bundle on its launch window.

In terms of new elements for the gameplay itself, we don't believe a new agent or map is coming out this time. Clove and the upcoming map Bastion will be two of the most recent additions at that point, so it wouldn't make sense if Riot has another one of these ready to launch.

We could see some maps getting major modifications and also some reworks around some of the less-used agents in the current meta.

Apart from that, we will have to wait for any information to be released, whether is through the leaks or official channels. Once we know more about this season, we will update this article with all the new details.

