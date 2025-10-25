Team Secret - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: European mix head to first international test since Esports World Cup success

After years of underwhelming performances in Europe's top flight Team Secret finally asserted themselves as a big dog in the old continent in Year 9. Back-to-back BLAST R6 Major qualifications led to a Six Invitational appearance – their second one in the tournament's nine-year history.

While the progression was obvious, Team Secret's end to Year 9 was extremely underwhelming as they couldn't survive the group stage in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Right, they were in the group of death; still, they were the only non-APAC team to not make the playoffs.

Team Secret's failure at the Six Invitational 2025 overshadowed past achievements and the team felt like changes were needed. On February 10, 2025, only three days after their defeat against CAG Osaka in Boston, Jake "Virtue" Grannan and Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak were dropped from the roster. Instead, one month later, Team Secret announced the arrivals of Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz and Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani.

Although the lineup made its debut at the Malta Cyber Series: VIII, the players' first top flight appearance was at RE:L0:AD. Overall, the roster's performance was a good one as their run included wins against Team Liquid, LOUD, and M80, as well as defeats against Wildcard and the eventual champions FURIA. However, due to the competition's group stage format, the team couldn't make the playoffs.

Only a few weeks later, Team Secret proved their form in Rio de Janeiro was no fluke with a second-place finish in the group phase of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 as they secured 20 points and only finished behind eventual stage champions G2 Esports. While Team Secret ended up taking the third seed, they managed to put some pressure to both G2 Esports and Team Falcons, beating the latter once and pushing the samurai to overtime on the series' third map.

Team Secret peaked in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one month later. The European mix did extraordinarily well at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, lifting the trophy after an unbeaten run that included Team Falcons, w7m esports, Weibo Gaming, Spacestation, and G2 Esports.

After a poor start to Stage 2, Team Secret finished the group stage in third place with 17 points. Eventually, they finished in second place after back-to-back 2-0 victories over G2 Esports and Team Falcons were followed by a 1-2 defeat against the green roster in the bracket's grand final.

All in all, Team Secret's recent form, individual talent, and consistency make them one of the favorites to win in Munich.

Competition results

Since Rainbow Six Siege X's update, Team Secret have competed in three different top flight competitions, including RE:L0:AD, the Europe and MENA League 2025, and the Siege X Esports World Cup. Here's a look at the team's results in each tournament:

RE:L0:AD : 9th - 16th

: 9th - 16th Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 : 3rd

: 3rd Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 1st

: 1st Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2: 2nd

Team Secret's players win in Riyadh saw them claiming USD$750,000 as well as elevating the organization's position on the Esports World Cup 2025 Club Championship standings. Meanwhile, their consistency in the EML 2025 allowed the roster to secure 250 SI Points: 200 from Europe's top flight and an extra 50 for qualifying for Munich.

Player stats

Team Secret's highest SiegeGG rated player across the last three months of action has been Marc "jume" Steinmann with a 1.18. This is mainly thanks to the German's form in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2. Although across the first three games of the split he averaged a 0.84, the German averaged a rating of 1,43 across Team Secret's remaining ten games of the stage.

The Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 MVP Adrian "Adrian" Tryka follows with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10. Him and the team's IGL Lucas "Savage" Alves have done an outstanding job in more supporting tasks. Meanwhile, the former Wolves Esports player Mowwwgli has been causing the enemies plenty of problems alongside jume in the entry department, while NoaUrz has shown great versatility to adapt to different roles.

Match results

Team Secret have played 35 top flight matches since the start of RE:L0:AD. Their record since then includes 24 wins and 11 defeats, averaging a win rate of 68,57%.

Interestingly enough, Team Secret has proven to be a team of streaks. When they win, they win hard. When they lose, they lose hard too.

For instance, Team Secret were off to a good start in Stage 1 with five wins in their first six games, with the only defeat being an overtime loss against G2 Esports. After that, the team lost four of their next six games, including two defeats against Team Falcons, one against Gen.G Esports, and another one against the samurai.

Another example is the start of Stage 2, where Team Secret lost their first three matches. However, they went on to win the next nine games. Their winning streak was interrupted by Team Falcons in the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 grand final.

Logically, we must also mention their winning streak in Riyadh, where the team took down some of the best rosters in the scene without dropping a single map to become international champions. Plainly, it feels like Team Secret is unstoppable when the players have built the right momentum.

Maps played

Since the start of RE:L0:AD, Team Secret have played 49 maps in top flight competitions. While 34 of them ended in wins for the European lineup, the remaining 15 ended in defeat.

Here's a look at Team Secret's record in each map:

Clubhouse : 9 (7-2, 77,7%)

: 9 (7-2, 77,7%) Bank : 8 (8-0, 100%)

: 8 (8-0, 100%) Lair : 7 (3-4, 42,8%)

: 7 (3-4, 42,8%) Chalet : 6 (4-2, 66,6%)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6%) Kafe Dostoyevsky : 5 (4-1, 80%)

: 5 (4-1, 80%) Nighthaven Labs : 4 (2-2, 50%)

: 4 (2-2, 50%) Border : 4 (3-1, 75%)

: 4 (3-1, 75%) Skyscraper : 3 (2-1, 66,6%)

: 3 (2-1, 66,6%) Consulate: 3 (1-2, 33,3%)

Clubhouse, Bank, Kafe Dostoyevsky, and Border are Team Secret's strongest maps. Meanwhile, Team Secret's weakest maps seem to be Consulate and Lair.

Maps banned

After having a look at Team Secret's map win rate since the start of the season, it won't come as a surprise that the roster's most banned maps have been Consulate, Nighthaven Labs, and Lair. Logically, Team Secret rarely get to ban Border, Bank, and Clubhouse, as these are three of their best maps.

Operators banned

Since the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X, Team Secret's most banned attacker has been Montagne, Ace, and Deimos. Meanwhile, the team's most banned defenders are Kaid, Azami, and Mira.

Team Secret is a team that has experienced a smooth adaptation to the current meta. They feel comfortable around shields, at least Blackbeard and Blitz, who have only been banned six times each.

Attackers

Montagne : 29

: 29 Ace : 16

: 16 Deimos : 14

: 14 Hibana : 13

: 13 Grim : 9

: 9 Dokkaebi : 8

: 8 Capitao : 8

: 8 Blitz : 6

: 6 Blackbeard : 6

: 6 Maverick : 6

: 6 Thermite : 6

: 6 Ying : 6

: 6 Glaz : 2

: 2 Twitch : 1

: 1 IQ : 1

: 1 Nomad : 1

: 1 Brava : 1

: 1 Sens: 1

Defense

Kaid : 30

: 30 Azami : 29

: 29 Mira : 21

: 21 Bandit : 18

: 18 Clash : 10

: 10 Castle : 8

: 8 Smoke : 7

: 7 Mute : 7

: 7 Warden : 6

: 6 Valkyrie : 3

: 3 Clash : 2

: 2 Fenrir : 1

: 1 Ela: 1

The Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions Team Secret will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut on November 8 when they play against Wildcard in their first Swiss Stage match.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.