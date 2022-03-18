Year 6 Community Member of the Year: Macie Jay

In Rainbow Six Siege, creativity is a virtue.

No one is more creative than Macie Jay. Since the first day of the game’s existence, he’s been attempting to find new ways to get an edge on opponents, a quality that’s made him one of the biggest content creators in the game.

Macie’s content is everything good about Siege. The game is defined by the nooks and crannies and the small advantages you can give yourself — and the mistakes you can punish with creative play. He’s one of the best for a reason.

Additionally, he’s been an ardent supporter of the competitive scene as a member of TSM FTX. In a community that often pits its casual and competitive halves against each other, Macie serves as a bridge. Most notably, he was one of the leading co-streamers of the recent Six Invitational 2022, bringing the pinnacle of R6 esports to thousands of viewers that may not otherwise have experienced it.

