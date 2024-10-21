Y9S3.3 Designer's Notes: Zero gets two extra Argus Cameras, Zofia gets Hard Breach Charges, Iana's gadget buffed, and more!

Earlier today, Ubisoft unveiled all of the details regarding Y9S3.3. This patch will include multiple operator tweaks that could slightly change the game's meta in the upcoming weeks.

Although a date for the patch hasn't been revealed yet, it should be deployed to the game before the start of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Here are all of the operator changes included in the Y9S3.3 Patch:

Shields

Although Ubisoft won't be introducing any chances to shield operators, the team's blog post included a couple of lines regarding their state in the game.

Therefore, changes to shields should arrive soon in the game, making them a supporting tool rather than an "overly oppressive solution."

Zero

Zero's device is getting a buff as the number of Argus Cameras will be increased from four to six.

Zero's cameras can't only be used to gather information but can also be used to trigger defensive devices like Aruni gates, Jäger ADSs, or Wamai disks. Therefore, an increase in the number of Zero's Argus Cameras will surely have a positive effect on his pick rate.

Zofia

Zofia will lose her Breach Charges as she will get Hard Breach Charges instead. This should increase her versatility in the game as she will be able to create soft destruction with her Impact Grenades as well as hard breaching destruction with her new device.

Iana

Iana's Gemini Replicator is getting buffed as Ubisoft has decided to reduce the hologram's cooldown from 30 to 20 seconds. Iana's unique ability's most common function is intel gathering but it can also be used to trigger Aruni's gates or to trick defenders.

Jackal

Ubisoft has decided to remove the visor distortion effect when Jackal gets shot while using his Eyenox Model III. As explained in Ubisoft's blog post:

Kali

Kali will be getting two Smoke Grenades which could make her a better support operator when it comes to planting the defuser.

Additionally, the CSRX 300 bullet trail has been reduced from two to one second and its size has been reduced by 75%.

Mozzie

Mozzie is the only defender getting changes in Y9S3.3 as the Australian operator will be given Impact Grenades as well as an extra resource to his Pest Launcher.

With this change, Mozzie will be an extremely annoying roamer as it will make droning difficult for attackers. Additionally, the Impact Grenades can be useful for roaming tasks, although the C4 could still be the better option.