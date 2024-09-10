BLAST R6 Major Montreal: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the second split we finally know the 20 teams that will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

With the tournament kicking off in a fortnight, here's everything you need to know about the second BLAST R6 Major of the year:

Teams

A total of 20 teams will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Here's a look at all of the teams that have qualified for the event:

Brazil

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 champion: FaZe Clan

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 runner-up: Team Liquid

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 third place: w7m esports

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifier: Black Dragons

Europe

Europe League 2024 Stage 2 champion: Team BDS

Europe League 2024 Stage 2 runner-up: Team Secret

Europe League 2024 Stage 2 third place: Virtus.pro

Europe League 2024 Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifier: G2 Esports

North America

North America League 2024 Stage 2 champion: Soniqs

North America League 2024 Stage 2 runner-up: DarkZero Esports

North America League 2024 Stage 2 third place: Spacestation Gaming

North America League 2024 Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifier: CL4L

Japan League

Japan League 2024 Stage 2 champion: SCARZ

Japan League 2024 Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifier: CAG Osaka

South Korea League

South Korea League 2024 Stage 2 champion: Dplus

South Korea League 2024 Stage Last Chance Qualifier: FearX

Asia League

Asia League 2024 Stage 2 champion: Elevate

Oceania League

Oceania League 2024 Stage 2 champion: Chiefs ESC

MENA League

MENA League 2024 Stage 2 champion: Team Falcons

LATAM League

LATAM League 2024 Stage 2 champion: ALPHA Team

Format

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal will follow the same format used at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

The tournament will be divided into three phases: Play-in, Swiss Stage, and Playoffs. Here's what you need to know about each one:

Play-In

The play-in stage is the first one of the three. It includes eight teams, one from each top-flight division except for the Asia League, whose only representative will move to the playoffs automatically thanks to Bleed Esports' performance at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

The teams that will compete in the play-in of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal are the following ones:

Brazil League 2024 Stage 2: Black Dragons

Europe League 2024 Stage 2: G2 Esports

North America League 2024 Stage 2: CL4L

Japan League 2024 Stage 2: CAG Osaka

South Korea League 2024 Stage 2: FearX

Oceania League 2024 Stage 2: Chiefs ESC

MENA League 2024 Stage 2: Team Falcons

LATAM League 2024 Stage 2: ALPHA Team

These eight teams will be put in a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches, where the best four teams will move to the Swiss Stage.

Swiss Stage

The Swiss stage will be the second phase of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. The four teams from the play-in will join the twelve teams that had directly qualified for the Swiss Stage.

In the Swiss Stage, teams must win three matches to qualify for the playoffs. All of the matches will be BO1s except for elimination matches, which will be BO3s.

After the first round of games of the Swiss Stage is played, teams are paired against other squads with similar results. For instance, after the first match of the Swiss Stage, a team that started with a win will only be able to face another team that began its BLAST R6 Major run with a win. On the contrary, teams that lost the first game will face off against a team that had also lost the first game.

Progressively, the best teams will secure a playoff spot while the ones at the bottom of the standings will be knocked out. After the conclusion of the Swiss Stage, the best eight teams (those with match records of 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2) will qualify for the playoffs, while those at the bottom half of the table (teams with match records of 2-3, 1-3, or 0-3) will be knocked out.

Playoffs

Last but not least, the best eight teams will compete in the BLAST R6 Major Montreal playoffs. The format used for the playoffs is a single-elimination bracket with BO3 games, except for the grand final, which will be a BO5 match.

Dates

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be played from November 7 to November 17. Here are the exact starting and ending dates for each one of the tournament phases previously mentioned:

Play-in : November 7 to November 8

: November 7 to November 8 Swiss Stage : November 10 to November 13

: November 10 to November 13 Playoffs: November 15 to November 17

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, teams will be allowed to make roster moves to compete at the Six Invitational qualifiers and the Six Invitational 2025, which will be played in February 2025.

Location and venue

As its name indicates, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal will be played in Montreal, Canada. The venue chosen for the tournament has been the Verdun Auditorium, an arena that holds slightly over 4,100 sits.

This will be the first international competition of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege played in Montreal, Canada, since the Six Invitational 2023.

From 2017 to 2020, every Six Invitational was played in Montreal. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the location was moved to France (2021) and Sweden (2022) before heading back to Montreal in 2023. It was then that Ubisoft announced the decision to move the tournament around the world, with Brazil hosting the Six Invitational 2024, United States the Six Invitational 2025, and France the Six Invitational 2026.

Talent

The talent that will work at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal was announced on October 21 and it includes some of the most well-known casters, analysts, and former professional players in the scene.

Unfortunately, Ghassan "Milosh" Finge won't be part of the talent despite "being offered to work the show" due to recent "changes in regulations in Canada." Another notable absence is Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen's.