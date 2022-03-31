Y7S1.1 patch notes - What is changing in Rainbow Six Siege?

Banner image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced the release of the Year 7 Season 1.1 patch which will fix some in-game problems related to audio and gameplay experience.

The maintenance for the patch in question was scheduled for today, so to play Rainbow Six Siege players will have to install the patch first. This maintenance update will last for 30 minutes.

Rainbow Six Siege patch size

Ubisoft gave information regarding the patch's size. Each platform has a different patch size, but we've gathered them all here:

Ubisoft Connect: 1.84 GB

Steam: 1.1 GB

Xbox One: 1.43 GB

Xbox Series X: 1.76 GB

PS4: 2.17 GB

PS5: 1.51 GB

While Steam has the smallest patch size, PS4 has the biggest with a difference of more than 1 GB.

What does Rainbow Six Siege Y7S1.1 patch include?

Ubisoft's patch aims at improving the players' in-game experience, providing a solution to some minor audio and gameplay issues.

Audio issues

The patch deploys a fix to some inconsistencies experienced in operators' footsteps and gunfire. The audio quality will also improve before a game crashes.

Team Deathmatch

The patch also includes various tweaks to the game's new mode Team Deathmatch. One of the problems addressed is the respawn timer, which sometimes was longer than the visible countdown.

It also includes a fix to player cards only being visible during the first death, and a fix to attackers and defenders from the same team having louder sound effects (SFX) in-game.

General fixes

General fixes include the launch of the Streamer Charm "Jynxi," which was not launched alongside the other charms of its type.

It also includes various operator tweaks, such as some operators being able to pop up Mira's Black Windows by meleeing the canister from the opaque side of the wall. Other operators that will experience some fixes to small problems are Amaru and Azami, whose Kiba Barriers didn't destroy damaged barricades in certain situations.

All of these changes, among many other solutions to small in-game issues, can be found in Ubisoft's website.