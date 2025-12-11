Y10S4.1 Patch Notes: Limb damage to be reverted to how it was before Siege X, and more!

Roughly ten days after the launch of Operation Tenfold Pursuit, Ubisoft will launch the season's first update. This patch will include some minor tweaks as well as something that the community has been asking for months: the return of pre-Rainbow Six Siege X limb damage.

For those unaware, with the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X in June 2025, Ubisoft adjusted limb damage so that shots to the legs and arms would deal significantly less damage than body shots. As a result, shield operators received an indirect buff, since most shots fired at them hit their limbs.

While the change to limb damage being reverted is the highlight of the Y10S4.1 patch, today's changes include more tweaks. Here's a look at all of them:

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

FIXED - Mute's Signal Disruptor can deactivate Fuze's Cluster Charge.

FIXED - Players can't crouch through a damaged barricade without entirely destroying it in the process.

FIXED - Defenders aren't detected outside while standing on a ledge above EXT Courtyard on the Fortress map.

FIXED - Enemy outlines aren't visible for anyone when Solis's SPEC-IO Electro Sensor is active.

FIXED - Players may be unable to move after going prone at 1F Back Entrance on House map.

FIXED - In Dual Front, players don't immediately respawn in the next active sector when they've stayed in a lost sector too long.

FIXED - In Dual Front, the defend objective icon doesn't fully load on the minimap and HUD after respawning.

FIXED - In some prone positions, shooting an enemy in the arm doesn't hurt them.

FIXED - Players can equip the PMR90A2 without it being unlocked. This causes a crash.

Level Design

FIXED - Gap present after barricading a door at 2F Cash Corridor on Theme Park map.

User Experience

FIXED - Wrong Operator pool listed in the Seasonal Content guide for Dual Front.

FIXED - Duplicate Owned tag is present for various cosmetics when customizing loadout in the Operators section.

FIXED - Can't browse the Ranks & Rewards section on consoles

FIXED - Reconnecting to an online Custom Game sometimes results in an error stating the game is full.

Audio

FIXED - The sound effect when deploying Goyo's Vulcan Canister cuts off before finishing.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.