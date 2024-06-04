WYLDE part ways with Kantoraketti

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

WYLDE have parted ways with the Six Invitational 2019 champion Juhani "Kantoraketti" Toivonen. The Finn joined WYLDE following an unsuccessful five-month stay at Into the Breach as he left the organization shortly after the team was knocked out of the Malta Cyber Series vii Last Chance Qualifiers.

Since his professional debut, Kantoraketti has won international trophies for multiple teams, with the first one coming for ENCE at the Pro League Year 2 Season 3 Finals, where he led his team in the grand finals with a SiegeGG rating of 1.67.

Shortly after, the Finn joined PENTA and, eventually, G2 Esports, where he won the Six Major Paris, the PL Season 8 Finals, the DreamHack Winter 2018, and the Six Invitational 2019.

In September 2021, G2 Esports parted ways with Kantoraketti as he joined Rogue. There, the Finn would win the Six Berlin Major just before Rogue's partnership with KOI. His last international appearance to date was at the Six Invitational 2023, where he reached the Top 6.

Kantoraketti's departure isn't the first one in WYLDE's Rainbow Six Siege squad as the team dropped Peter "Pacbull" Bull from the squad only six days ago.