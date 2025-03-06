Wolves Esports unveil roster to compete in Europe and MENA League 2025

Wolves Esports have unveiled the team's roster to compete in the Europe and MENA League 2025. The announcement has come almost a week after the pack parted ways with their previous French-speaking lineup.

Wolves Esports' current squad is a mix of British players, including the former Into The Breach players Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew, Callum "Azzr" Aitchison, and Oscar "Oscr" Deacon, the former Team Joel duo Adam "nudl" Hryceniak and Jake "Leadr" Fortunato, and the former MNM Gaming and Fnatic player Luke "Tyrant" Casey.

In what will be Kendrew's first coaching season, the former Natus Vincere, Team Secret, Into The Breach, among others, will lead Wolves Esports' Rainbow Six Siege project as the team's head coach.

