Wolves Esports to miss out on a Major for the first time since the pack joined Rainbow Six Siege

Wolves Esports have been knocked out of Europe's Last Chance Qualifier for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester following the team's 0-2 defeat against ENCE. With this result, the French-majority roster will miss out on a Major for the first time since the squad was picked up by the pack.

The organization picked up the former Team Vitality roster following the conclusion of the European League 2022 Stage 1. After a third-place finish, the French-majority squad qualified for the Six Charlotte Major, where they represented Wolves Esports for the first time.

Including their Six Charlotte Major qualification, the team clinched a spot for five Majors and two Six Invitationals. The number can be increased to six back-to-back Major qualifications if we add the roster's appearance at the Six Sweden Major for Team Vitality before parting ways with the Bees.

Following the qualifications of Team BDS, Into the Breach, and Team Secret, the fourth spot for Europe will be given to ENCE, G2 Esports, or The Forgotten Days.

