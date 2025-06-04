Wolves Esports sign Crex to compete in Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1

Wolves Esports have unveiled the signing of the former Good Intentions player Crex. The player had competed with the British-majority mix in the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025 where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.03 after 16 maps played.

Crex has joined Wolves Esports to replace Oscar "Oscr" Deacon, whose departure was made official on June 3, 2025. It's the team's first roster move since the British roster was acquired by the English Premier League side, only three months after their only official performance together at the Malta Cyber Series VIII.

Before competing in the Europe and MENA League Challenger Series 2025, Crex had played for Good Intentions in other Tier 3 competitions. Considering his very limited experience, it will be interesting to see how the Scottish entry can adapt to Europe's top flight.

Here's how Wolves Esports' roster looks ahead of the start of the Europe and MENA League 2025:

Callum "Azzr" Aitchison

Jake "Leadr" Fortunato

Luke "Tyrant" Casey

Adam "nudl" Hryceniak

Crex

Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew (Head Coach)

Ryan "Ryke" Kennedy (Analyst)

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.