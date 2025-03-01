Wolves Esports part ways with Rainbow Six Siege roster

Wolves Esports have announced the team's decision to part ways with the organization's Rainbow Six Siege roster.

The English Premier League side landed in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene in May 2022 after picking up the organization-less roster Looking For Org shortly after the players had qualified for the Six Charlotte Major.

Despite not winning any major competition, Wolves Esports became one of the most consistent sides in Europe. While representing the pack, the French roster took part in three Six Majors, two BLAST R6 Majors, two Six Invitationals, and the Esports World Cup 2024. Undoubtedly, the team's best result was a Top 6 finish in the Six Invitational 2023.

Unfortunately for Wolves Esports, Year 9 was just the opposite. The team could only qualify for the Esports World Cup 2024, which ended in a quick elimination after back-to-back defeats against Bleed Esports and SCARZ. After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Wolves Esports also ended up missing out on the Six Invitational 2025.

Following Wolves Esports' decision, the organization's next steps in the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene are uncertain. However, considering that they are an Affiliated Team in the Europe and MENA League 2025, the pack are expected to unveil a new roster soon.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.