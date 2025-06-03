Wolves Esports part ways with Oscr

Wolves Esports have announced the team's decision to part ways with Oscar "Oscr" Deacon three months after announcing the organization's roster for the BLAST R6 2025 Season.

The pack's only performance together so far was in March 2025 at the Malta Cyber Series VIII. The team's run in Malta was one to forget, as Wolves Esports got knocked out after back-to-back 0-2 defeats against Fnatic and ENCE.

Before joining Wolves Esports, Oscr competed in Europe's Tier 2 for over four years, gathering a lot of experience in national competitions as well as online qualifiers and other tournaments like the R6 Central Combine, the R6 North Rainbow Rumble, and the R6 South Breach.

After playing for Team Secret in January 2024's R6 South Breach, the British player joined Into The Breach in February 2024. There, the player made his top flight debut as well as his international debut. His first and so far only Major appearance was at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, and, three months later, he featured in the Esports World Cup 2024.

After Into The Breach dropped the organization's Rainbow Six Siege roster following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals, the British joined Wolves Esports, where he only stayed for three months. Despite announcing Oscr's departure, Wolves Esports have yet to unveil who will be the pack's fifth player ahead of the start of the new season.

