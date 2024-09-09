EUL Stage 2 Day 3 Roundup: Wolves complete epic comeback against Fnatic, Dan leads Virtus.pro to win against Team Secret

Here's what happened in the first day of action of Europe's second week of the split!

Team BDS 7-5 Into the Breach

The Esports World Cup champions defeated Into the Breach in what was the first time both rosters met since the Europe League 2024 Stage 1 grand finals.

Despite the final result, the British-majority squad started the game on the right foot after winning the first two rounds — including five kills from Callum "Azzr" Aitchison alone.

However, Team BDS overtook Into the Breach on the scoreboard after finishing their attacking half with four back-to-back successful offensive rounds. After swapping sides, the French-majority roster ended up winning the match as their four attacking rounds were a hill that was too steep to walk for Into the Breach on such a defended-sided map like Kafe Dostoyevsky.

For the second consecutive time, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu was chosen as the best player of the match after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.32 and a K-D of 12-7 (+5).

Virtus.pro 8-6 Team Secret

After kicking off the stage with a 3-7 defeat against Wolves Esports, the Russian players secured their first Stage 2 win after going to overtime against Team Secret.

The match between both sides started well for Team Secret as Jake "Virtue" Grannan got a 4K in the first round of the clash. While the Bears won the two following rounds, Team Secret restored their lead after two successful attacks, including a 1v1 clutch by Adrian "Adrian" Tryka.

After that, the Russians took control of the map. The team's final defensive round, which saw them tying the scoreboard, was followed by two consecutive successful attacks. However, Team Secret pushed the match to overtime thanks to Marc "Jume" Steinmann's 1v1 clutch in round nine and Secret's back-to-back round wins on rounds eleven and twelve.

It was then that Virtus.pro's hero of the night showed up as Danila "dan" Dontsov clutched the two overtime rounds, where he got a combined amount of five kills. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.44, the Russian was the best player of the match, closely followed by his teammate Dmitry "Always" Mitrahovich with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38.

G2 Esports 7-2 ENCE

G2 Esports redeemed themselves from their loss against Team BDS on Tuesday with a one-sided victory over ENCE on Skyscraper.

The European-powerhouse got full control of the match since the start as they won the initial two rounds of the clash. After a tactical pause asked by ENCE, the French-majority squad managed to equalize the scoreboard. However, G2 Esports didn't let ENCE take the lead as the samurai ran over their opponents with five consecutive successful rounds.

Both Karl "Alem4o" Zarth and Roberto "Loira" Camargo were G2 Esports' best players with SiegeGG ratings of 1.58 and 1.39, respectively.

Wolves Esports 8-6 Fnatic

Wolves Esports completed an epic comeback against Fnatic as they won the game in overtime after surviving four consecutive match points.

Fnatic's start to the clash was rock-solid and it followed the same script as the one seen in G2 Esports' victory: after a 2-2 start, the orange roster won the upcoming four rounds to reach match point. However, the end was going to be completely different.

Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud kept the pack alive after clutching three back-to-back rounds, which quickly improved Wolves Esports' mood in the game. After reaching the twelfth round of the match, Tom "Deapek" Pieksma was left alone in a 1v3 post-plant situation that he almost managed to clutch. In less than twenty minutes, Fnatic had thrown away a four-round lead.

In overtime, Wolves Esports' momentum couldn't be stopped and ran over Fnatic to clinch two very-well deserved points. Unfortunately for Fnatic, the team will have to wait at least until tomorrow to collect their first win of the stage.

Eventually, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.79 and a K-D of 19-7 (+12), P4 topped the individual standings of the match. Meanwhile, Fnatic's best player of the day was the team's rookie Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi, who averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.48.