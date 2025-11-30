Wildcard qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Wildcard qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after Spacestation's 2-0 victory against Shopify Rebellion, which mathematically made the North Americans' qualification real. At the same time, the astronauts and Weibo Gaming joined Wildcard as teams to qualify this morning for Paris.

Despite kicking off the day with these exciting news, the BLAST R6 Major Munich Top 4 side fell against DarkZero Esports in the initial round of North America's Regional Finals—meaning they are now out of action until February 2026.

Wildcard's qualification for the Six Invitational 2026 comes almost a year after the team's defeat against Oxygen Esports in North America's Last Chance Qualifier for the Six Invitational 2025. Since then, the side was completely reshaped and produced some surprising international runs, including Top 4 finishes in RE:L0:AD and the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

Additionally, Wildcard's qualification means North America have already granted themselves four teams to be part of the Six Invitational 2026, including the BLAST R6 Major Munich champions M80, Spacestation, and Wildcard. Shopify Rebellion and DarkZero Esports will be facing off later today for a chance to play against Oxygen Esports in the Regional Finals' Lower Bracket Final. Right now, it feels like the region's Last Chance Qualifiers for the Six Invitational 2026 will be extremely challenging.

