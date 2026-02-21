Wildcard part ways with Dash

Wildcard have parted ways with BLAST R6 Major Montreal champion Leonardo "Dash" Lopes. The Brazilian joined the North American team in March 2025 and was a crucial part in the team's growth and results throughout the season.

Wildcard have undeniably been one of the most surprising sides in Year 10 as the North American roster reached the playoffs of every single international competition that they qualified for. The first upset came in RE:L0:AD, when they reached the tournament's semifinals, and six months later they finished among the best four sides at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Lastly, Wildcard reached the Top 6 of the Six Invitational 2026, beating sides like Team Falcons, FURIA, and Spacestation in the process.

Whilst Dash's top flight career only began four years ago, the Brazilian has already reached two BLAST R6 Major grand finals (Atlanta and Montreal), one Esports World Cup grand final, and qualified for the last four Six Invitationals—with his best result coming just a few days ago.

Dash has revealed that he's now looking to find a team to represent in Brazil to be closer to family and friends. With so many teams making changes in this transfer window, it seems impossible he won't find a new home soon.