What teams have already qualified for the Six Invitational 2024 Playoffs?

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

As we head to the final day of action of the Six Invitational 2024 group stage, here's a brief look at what teams have already qualified for the Playoffs and what teams are still in the fight to book a spot in the upcoming round of the competition.

Qualified Teams

So far, X teams have qualified for the Six Invitational 2024 final bracket. Here's a list including every team that has clinched a Playoff spot.

Upper Bracket

These are the teams that have clinched a spot in the Upper Bracket.

Lower Bracket

These are the teams that have clinched a spot in the Lower Bracket (some of them could eventually qualify for the Upper Bracket if the right results take place).

Groups

This is how the groups look heading to the final day of action of the Six Invitational 2024 group stage:

Group A

Heading to the final day of the group stage, G2 Esports, DarkZero Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas have already qualified for the Six Invitational 2024. More precisely, the three teams have qualified for the Upper Bracket. Therefore, Geekay Esports and FearX's clash today will decide what team obtains the group's fourth place.

With two points to their name after winning one map against Ninjas in Pyjamas and DarkZero Esports, the MENA League roster is the favorite to qualify for the Lower Bracket. The South Koreans' last international victory was a 7-5 victory against FURY at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

While Ninjas in Pyjamas can't improve their position in the standings, the match between G2 Esports and DarkZero Esports will decide what roster takes the first seed of Group A.

Group B

Group B is in a similar situation. Spacestation Gaming, Wolves Esports, and FaZe Clan have already clinched the first three spots and will be in the Upper Bracket of the Six Invitational 2024.

Heading to the final day of action in Group B, Spacestation Gaming leads the standings. However, with Spacestation Gaming having no matches left, the clash between Wolves Esports and FaZe Clan will decide who gets the group's first seed. A win by the Frenchman would see them skyrocketing to first place.

Despite the importance of the match between Wolves Esports and FaZe Clan, all eyes will be set on the clash between Team Bliss and DPlus. The winner of the game will secure the group's fourth seed and will move to the Six Invitational 2024 Lower Bracket.

Group C

Group C, also known as the group of death, has stolen the show at the Six Invitational 2024. Heading to the fifth day of action, the only team confirmed for the Upper Bracket is the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and BLAST R6 Major Atlanta champion w7m esports. Additionally, Virtus.pro and Bleed Esports have been confirmed for the Lower Bracket, although they could clinch an Upper Bracket spot later today.

While Bleed Esports and Virtus.pro will meet in their last match of the group stage, the game between Team Liquid and M80 is what everyone is looking forward to. Both sides have the talent and the potential to reach the later stages of the tournament but for different reasons, both squads haven't been able to show it in the server.

Mathematically, M80 can still qualify for the Six Invitational 2024 playoffs. This will only happen if the North American squad can defeat Team Liquid by 2-0. If the Blue Cavalry wins a map, the green roster will finish at the bottom of the standings.

Group D

Following Soniqs' victory against FURY on Day 4 the Americans clinched the first seed of Group D. If that wasn't enough, the team did it after completing a flawless group stage run.

With the first place having already been defined, it's up to LOS and FURY as the match between both sides will see who finishes in second and who finishes in third.

Meanwhile, SCARZ and Team Falcons will meet today as the winner will survive to the group stage and the loser will be sent home.