What players will be making their Major debuts at the BLAST R6 Major Munich?

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will be the first competition of its kind since the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, which was played one year ago, between November 7 and November 17.

Since then, a lot has happened in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive ecosystem. The transformation of the R6 Share Program and the separation between Partnered and Affiliated teams saw the exit (and arrival) of multiple esports organizations. Logically, new players made their way to the professional leagues and, finally, after years of work, they will have their chance to play against the best.

At the BLAST R6 Major Munich, a total of 13 players will make their Major debuts. Here's a look at each one of them:

G2 Esports

G2 Esports' lineup includes one rookie in Zack "Stompn" Lamb. Curiously enough, the American's first match in the competition will be against his former home M80. The 18-year-old made his first steps in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene when he represented M80's academy lineup earlier this year in North America's Tier 2.

Although he made his professional debut in June 2025, the American has already proved his value in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. The King averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.15 in his 48 maps as a G2 Esports player, which is the highest rating this season for players with 40 or more maps played.

Since his arrival, G2 Esports have won the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 1 and finished in third place of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2. Furthermore, the samurai reached the grand final of the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. In total, the team have already claimed around USD$500,000 since signing the American rookie.

Team BDS

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will be Team BDS' first BLAST R6 Major since parting ways with Team Falcons' current lineup. Team BDS' current roster includes a mix of talent with experience; still, two of their players in Davey "Freq" Hendricks and Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot will make their BLAST R6 Major debuts in Munich.

Both the Dutch and the Frenchman have already played internationally in the past as they took part in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD. Furthermore, Lasmooo played for Wolves Esports in last year's Esports World Cup.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

The only BLAST R6 Major debutant coming from the South America League 2025 will be Ninjas in Pyjamas' Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski. However, the player made his international debut at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. In Riyadh, the shinobi took down FURIA and Oxygen Esports before being knocked out of the competition by the eventual grand finalists G2 Esports.

Wildcard

RE:L0:AD's semifinalists Wildcard will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Munich after surprisingly claiming North America's fourth seed. Although the team includes two Major champions in Leonardo "dash" Lopes and Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi, the team also includes three BLAST R6 Major debutants in the Americans Brady "Spiker" Lukens and Jacob "Bae" Dowling as well as the French rookie Joan "bbySharKK" Benito.

ENTERPRISE Esports

Last but not least, ENTERPRISE Esports' roster includes four players that will make BLAST R6 Major debuts in Munich, including Jaxen "Bapn" Dunwell, Oliver "Relaes" Schoebel, Harry "Tuhan" Wise, and Chris "Playxr" Lau. The only player with previous BLAST R6 Major appearances is the former Team Bliss player Morgan "Fishoguy" Ishizaka.

However, the BLAST R6 Major Munich won't be ENTERPRISE Esports' first international appearance in Rainbow Six Siege X. The Oceanic roster made their international debut this summer at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, where they played against Ninjas in Pyjamas and FURIA.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.