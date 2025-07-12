One month after the release of Dual Front to Rainbow Six Siege X players are still trying to decipher what's the best way to play it. The 6v6 game mode has created mixed opinions, but, whether you like it or not, players can't ignore the extraordinary possibilities Dual Front offers at allowing players mix attackers and defenders together.

However, mastering a brand-new game mode can be difficult, especially considering this is Siege's first-ever 6v6 game mode. Fortunately, while the differences are obvious, if you're an experienced Siege player, making your way in Dual Front shouldn't be difficult... as long as you're familiarized with all of the operators included.

With a large operator pool, choosing the right operator for each situation is important. Therefore, today we have put together our favorite five operators to use in Dual Front.

What are the best operators to use in Siege X's Dual Front?

Here's a look at our favorite five operators to play Siege X's 6v6 game mode, Dual Front:

Sledge

Sledge's weapon options and hammer make him the best operator to play in Dual Front. The British operator can be both used as an attacker or as a defender, as verticality has already been proven as a crucial factor in Dual Front games.

Sledge's L85A2 is one of the easiest guns to control in terms of recoil. Although his handgun isn't the greatest, it still allows Sledge to defend himself. Moreover, his hammer allows him to create great post-plant situations, especially when the floor or/and the ceiling is soft.

Doc

Ironically, Doc is possibly one of the best attackers in Dual Front. The Frenchman's operator ability, the Stim Pistol, is very useful when attacking as it can heal operators who may be low on health. Keep in mind that defenders can slowly heal by just being in friendly sectors; therefore, the Stim Pistol may not be as needed on defense — although it always is a good gadget to have.

Doc's gun loadout can't be ignored either. The defender's MP5 is extremely good as it can also bring magnifying scopes. This isn't the case for Melusi, who also has access to the MP5.

Sens

While Sens may not be the greatest pick in Ranked, the Belgian operator can be very useful in Dual Front. Their R.O.U. Projector System is arguably the best gadget when it comes to perform the Dual Front assignment. The screen projected creates a coverage that's very useful to safely perform Dokkaebi's extraction.

Sens' weapon loadout is also extremely rich, as players can choose between the 417 and the POF9. As both weapons are great picks for long-distance gun fights, Sens automatically becomes an option to always have in mind. Furthermore, it can be played both as an attacker and as a defender!

Grim

Grim is an operator that suits both attacking and defensive positions in Dual Front. The Singaporean has access to both an Assault Rifle (552 Commando) and a Shotgun (SG-CQB) which means he's great in short, mid, and long-distance gun fights.

When defending, Grim is usually equipped with the SG-CQB as he can create new angles, including vertical plays. These can be combined with his Kawan Hive Launcher, which gives the precise location of opponents affected by the device. This is extremely useful, both for attacking or defending purposes. So, don't ignore Grim... he's actually really good!

Smoke

While weapons with magnifying scopes are important in such a big map like District, players can't ignore shotguns. These are extremely important in Dual Front, especially for defenders.

When it comes to defend in Dual Front, Smoke is arguably one of the best options out there. Although his SMG-11 isn't the greatest gun to engage in long-distance gun fights, if you play Smoke as what he is, a defender, you shouldn't have many problems. His M590A1 allows Smoke to play the game vertically, which is a great strategy when it comes to defending in Dual Front. Moreover, his Smoke Canisters will slow the attackers down, giving time to dead teammates to respawn and get back to action!

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.