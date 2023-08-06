Operator card backgrounds were released as part of Operation High Calibre, a season that saw the arrival of Thorn to Rainbow Six Siege. Since then, players have gone crazy for this cosmetic.

After a year since their arrival at the game, players can now choose between many operator card backgrounds. As we understand it may be hard to pick one, we have gathered some of our favorites in this article.

Read more: When is the next Rainbow Six Siege season?

What are the best operator card backgrounds in Rainbow Six Siege?

While it's difficult to pick a handful among all of the operator card backgrounds in the game, we have chosen five items that you can still purchase in the game's store.

Here are our Top 5 operator card backgrounds in Rainbow Six Siege!

KOI

KOI's operator card background was released earlier this year and it has done wonders. It's not very difficult to find someone using it in the game, which tells you how well this cosmetic is doing.

Keep in mind that Ubisoft has released a 20% discount for most of the items included on R6 Share! You don't want to miss out on this!

Knights

Although Knights were part of APAC South before, this is the first time the organization releases a R6 Share bundle while competing in the LATAM League. This technically makes this bundle the first one to represent an Argentinian-majority roster!

SANDBOX Gaming

SANDBOX Gaming's new operator card background was released in Jul. 2023 and, for obvious reasons, the community loved it.

While its design may be simple, this operator card background is the first one to feature a picture of a real animal. Although it has been in the game for less than a month, this is already a fan favorite!

Interdimentional

We wanted to change the list a bit as all of the previous items belong to the R6 Share program. This operator card background belongs to the Rick and Morty bundle, which can be purchased in the Rainbow Six Siege store. If you're a fan of the show, this one is for you!

Spacestation Gaming

Last but not least, we also want to mention Spacestation Gaming's operator card background. Overall, we think SSG's bundle for Lesion is one of the most complete in the game. You may want to give it a look!

Why are operator card backgrounds so popular in Siege?

It's been one year since the release of operator card backgrounds to Rainbow Six Siege, and it's fair to say these have met the expectations. Little by little, this item has made its own space in the game.

Operator card backgrounds are so popular because of multiple reasons. First, their designs, especially the ones included in the R6 Share program. It's a great way to represent your favorite esports teams while also supporting them.

At the same time, operator card backgrounds help you differentiate yourself from the rest of the players in the game.

Moreover, operator card backgrounds are a unique kind of cosmetic in the game. While charms, uniforms, and weapon skins can only be used during the match, operator card backgrounds can also be seen outside the server.