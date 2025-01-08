In Rainbow Six Siege, just like in any other FPS, players have access to different kinds of weapons.

Despite players having plenty to choose from, there's no doubt when it comes to say what's the most used type of gun: the assault rifle.

The assault rifle is mostly seen in attacking loadouts. Although the shotguns may be the most strong weapons in short-distance gunfights, the assault rifles are versatile: players can use them in countless of situations.

However, while most of the game's assault rifles are good, there are some that are better than others. Keep on reading to know more about Rainbow Six Siege's best assault rifles:

What are the best assault rifles in Rainbow Six Siege?

Out of all of the assault rifles in Rainbow Six Siege, we have chosen our favorite five. Here's a look at them:

R4-C

The R4-C is arguably Rainbow Six Siege's most popular Assault Rifle. Only Ash and Ram have access to it.

Overall, the R4-C is a great weapon with access to magnifying scopes. With a high fire rate and a with each bullet delivering 39 damage, this weapon is what truly makes Ash a great entry fragger.

The R4-C's only negative trait is that its recoil is difficult to predict, hence why some players decide to play the G36C instead.

M762

Despite the R4-C fame, overall, we think the M762 is Rainbow Six Siege's best assault rifle. Unfortunately, due to Zofia being a one-speed operator, not many players use it on the battlefield.

Zofia's assault rifle delivers the highest amount of damage of the weapons included in this article, as each bullet is 45 HP. That means that three bullets is everything Zofia needs to kill the majority of defenders. Additionally, the M762 recoil is very easy to control.

The M762 has already proven its value on the battlefield as the gun made Zofia a brilliant entry fragger back when she was quick. To be fair, her speed is the only aspect that places her outside Siege's meta, as her unique ability comes in handy to destroy bulletproof utility.

C8-SFW

The C8-SFW is one of the best weapons in the game because Buck's unique ability is attached to it. Therefore, the C8-SFW isn't only an assault rifle: it's a shotgun too. If we look at the whole picture, the C8-SFW is better than the M762 because of the shotgun part.

However, the C8-SFW has some flaws. First, it's not an easy weapon to control. Some players struggle a lot while playing with Buck's C8-SFW. Additionally, despite its high fire rate, it delivers 5 less damage points than Zofia's M762.

AK-12

The AK-12 has been a part of Fuze's loadout since the Russian operator came out alongside the release of Rainbow Six Siege.

While it has always been a great gun, the assault rifle got popular with the arrival of Ace. With the hard breacher becoming one of the best operators in the game, it was difficult to ignore the AK-12 as not many people wanted to play Fuze due to the Russian being a one-speed operator.

Right now, the AK-12 is a weapon that's easy to control and has a great fire rate. Like Buck's C8-SFW, the AK-12 delivers 40 damage. Overall, it's a great weapon to use.

POF-9

The POF-9 is a weapon that's terribly underrated. That's because the only operator who can equip it is Sens, who's out of the game's current meta.

Compared to the previous assault rifles mentioned, the POF-9 has the biggest magazine size of them all and arguably the easiest recoil to control. It also delivers a great quantity of damage, with 35.

