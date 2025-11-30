Weibo Gaming qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Weibo Gaming qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 after Spacestation's victory against Shopify Rebellion at North America's Regional Finals. The result meant that either Shopify Rebellion or DarkZero Esports would be knocked out of the Regional Finals the day after, which ultimately also stretched the number of teams that could qualify for Paris through the Global Standings.

At the time of writing, all teams with 700 SI Points have been confirmed for the Six Invitational 2026. The current list of teams includes the BLAST R6 Major Munich champions, M80, as well as Team Falcons, G2 Esports, FURIA, Spacestation, FaZe Clan, Wildcard, and Weibo Gaming.

The Asian mix is the first team to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings. Most of their SI Points (600) came from their results at the Asia League 2025 as they won both stages. Qualifying for Paris before the end of November is a huge relieve for the Asian lineup as this means they will head to the BLAST R6 APAC League Regional Finals 2025 with their Six Invitational 2026 spot already being confirmed. This won't be the case for the rest of teams in the competition, with a lot of pressure specially being on BNK FEARX, CAG Osaka, and Elevate's shoulders.

All in all, Weibo Gaming's qualification for the Six Invitational 2026 is just the cherry on top of a great season that has seen the Asian players securing themselves USD$141,000 in prize pool earnings—a tally that doesn't include their future earnings at the BLAST R6 APAC League Regional Finals 2025 and the Six Invitational 2026.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.