Weibo Gaming qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down Chiefs

Weibo Gaming have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down the Oceania League 2025 Stage 2 champions Chiefs ESC. The match had kicked off after midnight and it ended at almost 4 AM local time.

The Australian roster kicked off the series with a maximum overtime on Weibo Gaming's map pick, Border. The Asian lineup answered with a 7-5 win on Skyscraper to send the series to the decider map, which was Kafe. There, Weibo Gaming ended up taking the victory after another 7-5 win.

Weibo Gaming's victory against Chiefs ESC means the Asian lineup have locked APAC's last remaining spot to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. It also means that all APAC regions will be represented, as CAG Osaka and Dplus compete in APAC North whereas Weibo Gaming and ENTERPRISE Esports play in the Asia and Oceania League, respectively.

Qualification for Munich is also another boost to Weibo Gaming's chances of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings as the Asian lineup currently top the table with 650 SI Points after winning back-to-back splits in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2. Considering the team will also compete in APAC's Regional Finals, Weibo Gaming are on the right track to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings.

