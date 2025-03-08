Weibo Gaming join Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene

The Chinese esports powerhouse Weibo Gaiming has announced the organization's decision to join the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene after picking up four former Bleed Esports and two former Elevate players.

Both Wu "Reeps96" Weichen and Aldi "Hovenherst" Firmansyah competed at the Six Invitational 2025 under Team Joel and have been reunited with their former Bleed Esports' teammate Taylor "Terdsta" Ching.

While this may surprise some after Terdsta's comments about Team Joel in social media after the former Bleed Esports roster decided to part ways with him, the Kiwi posted an apology statement on his personal X account explaining "the harmful comments were made under intense, wrongly placed emotions" and he has taken "full responsibility for this incident and deeply regret the impact my words have had."

Meanwhile, the roster also includes two former Elevate players in Yunos "SpeakEasy" Mohamed and Razaan "Ape" Adiprakasa. Last but not least, the roster's staff team will include Matthew "meepeY" Sharples and Patrick "MentalistC" Fan.

The decision to put together former Bleed Esports and Elevate members has created a super Asian team that can bring some old memories to the most experienced fans as SpeakEasy and MentalistC will share a team for the first time since representing Invictus Gaming in Year 7.

