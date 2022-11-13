"We almost never give up, and we always think that we can win": neLo on the MNM mentality that got them to the Major

Image: Ubisoft/Michal Konkol

Just about a year ago, the MNM Gaming squad had been in the fight to qualify for promotion to the European League. Now, one year on, they have qualified for a Six Invitational and two Six Majors.

The Six Invitational achievement came even before they had played a single EUL match, but they still managed victories against the top-flight rosters of Team Vitality, Team Secret, and cowana Gaming in the EU open qualifier.

“We don’t have that pressure, and it’s working out,” had said Leon “neLo” Pesic after securing Six Invitational qualification earlier. Their qualification, which was masterminded by the experienced neLo, almost came as a surprise to many given the inexperience of his four other teammates. But despite the quick, first taste of success that saw them beat Team Empire and SANDBOX Gaming, the young gunners and neLo knew it was an important “learning experience.”

That, combined with the experience of fighting through the trenches of the Challenger League, beating multiple older teams to international events, and playing teams from all over has been vital to MNM’s consistency throughout 2022.

Their worst placement in the EUL came in the very first stage, where they finished fifth. In both subsequent stages, they then improved to finish in third place, collecting 16 and 17 points. A vital overtime win for MNM over the ever-impressive Team BDS sealed their place at their second Major in a row and their third event in the calendar year.

As a result, MNM are close to locking in a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2023 – this time as an European League roster and without having to fight through the open qualifier gauntlet.

Tyrant, Solotov, and neLo all featured for MNM in the statistical leaderboards in Stage 3 of the EUL.

Fatih “Solotov” Türker’s excellent performances in Stage 3, despite some ping complications, have been a driving factor for MNM’s results. The Turkish player registered 31 opening kills and 22 opening deaths in just nine matches, while Luke "Tyrant" Casey was not far behind in entry. Tyrant was also the third-best player by SiegeGG Rating and had the second-highest K-D in the EUL.

While neLo was effusive in his praise for his teammates, he was much humbler in describing his own performance as “just consistent” after he “focused a little bit on different things.” He was honest in his assessment as an IGL and support player, himself noting that he only planted the defuser thrice throughout the stage.

“On Stage 2 I had like 9 or 10 plants, on this stage I think I had probably the least plants out of the hard support players on UEL,” he admitted.

That, said neLo, stemmed from a “different focus” for the team this season, which saw them only plant the defuser nine times in total -- the lowest in the entire league and a stark contrast from MNM’s 15 plants in Stage 2. Callum “Neo” Humphreys managed the remaining six defuser plants.

Despite that, Stage 3 was a success for them and was defined by the matches against Rogue and Team BDS.

Against Rogue, MNM struggled massively during the first few rounds. Despite their best efforts, which saw them secure the entry kills in the first three rounds, Rogue were the ones that lead 3-0. Byt MNM showed great character to come back and win the game 8-6.

“I remember playing that game and the first rounds we should have won,” explained neLo.

That comeback proved vital, as Rogue finished in fifth place in the overall standings across all three stages and missed out on the European League Finals by just one point. Beating them -- by just one point -- were MNM in fourth place.

“When you think about it is huge,” said neLo of that comeback. “This is one of our biggest strengths, we almost never give up, and we always think that we can win no matter how behind we are, it’s a really good mentality to have.”

MNM Gaming’s biggest challenge this stage, however, came against BDS in the final game of the season where they secured their place at the Jönköping Major.

“These huge games are always good when you think about it, if you can perform in them, because a lot of games will come in your career and you have to perform in them especially,” the Croatian explained. “This one was one of those, where you need to go all in or you basically miss out on a Major and EUL Finals.”

So now, MNM return to where it all began for them -- Sweden. They have been drawn in Group A alongside Soniqs, Black Dragons, and CYCLOPS athlete gaming -- a group that each of the teams will feel is favourable to each of them.

“When you look it on the paper, it could be the easier group because other groups have bigger names on them, but honestly I don’t think all of this matters, all of these teams are here for a reason,” neLo said.

MNM Gaming’s biggest focus at the Major will be continued progress -- or maybe something even more, says neLo.

“Our goals were to qualify for two out of three Majors, qualify for Six Invitational, and qualify for EUL Finals. We basically ticked every single goal,” he proudly said. “Our goal shouldn’t be anymore qualifying for them, it should be being the best team in Europe and best team in the world.”

Catch MNM Gaming on the international stage again at the Jönköping Major, which will take place from Nov. 21 to 27.