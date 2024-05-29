Warzone Season 4 patch notes: Release date, patch notes, bug fixes, and more

Before you start enjoying Warzone Season 4, you might want to take a look at the patch notes for Call of Duty's battle royale.

These not only list all the additions announced in previous blog posts and separate announcements on social media, but also adjustments to the different gameplay elements, quality-of-life additions, bug fixes, and more.

To help you get up to speed and know everything about the new season, here's all the information you need to know.

Warzone Season 4 release date

Season 4 for Call of Duty: Warzone (and Modern Warfare 3) is set to begin on Wednesday, May 29 at 9:00 am PT (5:00 pm BST). Both PC and PlayStation users will be able to preload the patch before the start time to have everything ready.

Barring any delays, the season should last around 8 weeks before moving on to a new one, having a big mid-season patch in the middle.

Warzone Season 4 patch notes

Here are all the important patch notes for Warzone Season 4 that haven't been highlighted in previous announcements, like the roadmap or any post on the game's official blog:

Global

Performance

Addressed various issues causing improper first-person animations.

Customization

Camos can now be equipped on the B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint for the Gladiator.

Know No Fear Weapon Decal no longer has a white border while equipped.

Equipping the Karaage skin on the MCW Assault Rifle will no longer result in an error.

Fixed an input device exploit allowing unowned Blueprints to be equipped.

JAK Glassless Optic is now unlocked as expected upon purchasing a relevant Blueprint.

Warzone

Urzikstan | Battle Royale

Player Count

Increased the player count in Battle Royale modes to 120, up from 100.

Modes

Urzikstan | Battle Royale

Buy Back Royale

Squad Size: Solos

Map: Urzikstan

Players: 120

General

Warzone Rewards

Along with Daily and Weekly Challenges, players will find a brand new way to earn camos and other exclusive cosmetics unique to Warzone. These are broken down into several categories:

Economics: These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations.

These offer rewards in return for looting and spending Cash at Buy Stations. Contracts: Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts.

Unlock items for completing different types (and numbers) of Contracts. Social: Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards.

Interact with enemy players or aid your team to secure more item rewards. Mode: Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence.

Complete tasks in different game modes, from Battle Royale to Plunder to Resurgence. Champion’s Quest: Is a Champion’s Quest active in your game? Then check these Challenges out!

Is a Champion’s Quest active in your game? Then check these Challenges out! Unlock requirements and progress can be viewed and tracked via a new menu that can be accessed from the Challenges menu or any Warzone playlist lobby.

All rewards can be previewed so players can get a look at these exclusive rewards before unlocking them.

Gameplay

New

Todos los mapas | All modes

Champion’s Quest Contract Stealing

When a team on the Champion’s Quest contract is fully eliminated, the Champion’s Quest tablet will drop and the first team that interacts with the tablet can now steal the contract and continue the quest.

Urzikstan | All modes

Tac-Sprint Boots

Infiltrating any of the accessible bunkers to obtain the Tactical Sprint Boots Perk, which will give you an increase to your base speed and an infinite Tactical Sprint improvement.

Do not drop on death

Can be found in Bunkers (x1)

Correction: Do not reduce fall damage

Do not reduce fall damage Specialist Perk Pack

This Perk Pack grants you the advantages of the following 29 additional Perks:

Perk Slots 1 and 2 (all Perks active): Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm.

Perk Slot 3 (all Perks active): Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker.

Perk Slot 4 (all Perks active): Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded.

Available via Buy Station for $30,000

Bunker Buster

This is a special type of missile that can vertically decimate a building through multiple floors.

After impact it also creates a vertical column of gas that can additionally force people out of cover.

Utility Box

The Utility Box combines Ammo and Armor Boxes together allowing players to resupply everything ranging from bullets to lethal equipment.

Loot Hot Zones

Designated points of interest on the map may now be identified as “Loot Hot Zones.”

These do not appear on the Tac-Map - rather they must be discovered.

Runaway Train Public Event

Public Event Each Battle Royale match will have a 10% chance of ending in a Runaway Train Public Event. During this end-game event, the safe zone will be the train. The drivable controls are disabled making players strategically work to gain control of the train.

Polaris RZR Vehicle

Vehicle The Polaris RZR Pro R, a real-world side-by-side UTV offering immediate acceleration, nimble handling, and rugged durability is now available as a Land Vehicle within Urzikstan. Appearing as “Polaris RZR” on your Tac-Map, this side-by-side differs from the current in-game UTV as it offers a tighter turning circle and handling, better acceleration, three seats and improved fuel economy.

Adjusted

All maps | All modes

Ground Loot Weapons

No weapon went unturned in this season's ground loot weapon update. Players will find updated ground loot builds across every weapon class.

Gas Mask Quality of Life

Quality of Life The Gas Mask now has a manual, automatic, and semi-automatic setting.

A new keybind has been added to allow for manual behavior.

Buy Station Improvement Quality of Life

Quality of Life Purchased weapons will now drop behind the player to make them easier to distinguish from nearby loot​.

Urzikstan | Battle Royale

Initial Circle

The delay time before the initial circle begins to shrink has been increased to 2 minutes, up from 1.

Redeployment Weapons

Players will now respawn from Gulag with updated primary and secondary weapons.

Gulag Loadouts

Updated some primary and secondary Gulag loadout weapons.

Adjusted weapon loadouts in the ‘Locked and Loaded’ and ‘Climb and Punishment’ Gulag events.

C4 has been removed from Gulag loadouts.

Loot Updates

Loot has received a general balance pass. Many items have had their rarity adjusted, making some items more common in ground loot, while other items are exclusively rare in chests.

The overall acquisition rate of cash via ground loot and Supply Boxes has been reduced by 50%.

The density of ground loot has been reduced by 15%.

Supply Boxes

Overall frequency increased by 20%.

Frequency of basic rarity has been reduced by 9%.

Frequency of legendary rarity has been increased by 5%

Frequency of reusable rarity has increased by 4%.

Gulag Tokens ​

Very low chance in general loot​

Guaranteed from Most Wanted ​

Limited inventory at Buy Station​

Redeploy Pack​

Doesn't spawn in general loot​

Low chance as reward for Most Wanted​

Redeploy Flares ​

Low chance in legendary chests ​

Lower chance where support items can spawn such as medical cabinets

The following legendary items are now exclusive to certain locations:

Durable Gas Mask:

Bunker Chests

Intel Contracts

Redeploy Pack:

Blacksite

Most Wanted

Foresight:

Bunker Chests

Specialist Perk Pack:

Buy Stations

Buy Station Inventory Update

Team Revive:

$3,000

Unlimited

Armor Plate

$300

Unlimited

Gas Mask

$3,000

Unlimited

Ammo Box

$2,000

Unlimited

UAV

$6,000

Unlimited

Supply UAV

$2,000

Unlimited

Loadout

Variable

Unlimited

Cluster Strike

$4,000

2

Precision Airstrike

$6,000

2

Utility Box

$3,000

2

Self Revive

$4,000

2

Portable Radar

$2,000

2

Mosquito Drone

$4,000

2

Bunker Buster

$4,000

2

Gulag Token

$4,000

2

Specialist

$30,000

1

Rebirth Island | Resurgence

Late-Game Circles

Circles may now end on a wider variety of locations than before.

Weapons

Weapon adjustments

Assault Rifles

BP50

Decreased movement speed to 4.8m/s, down from 5m/s.

Decreased sprint speed to 5.5m/s, down from 5.7m/s.

Decreased tactical sprint speed to 6.8m/s, down from 7m/s.

JAK Revenger Kit

Decreased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 5.5m/s.

Decreased crouch movement speed to 2.4m/s, down from 2.6m/s.

Decreased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, down from 6.2m/s.

Decreased tactical sprint speed to 7.1m/s, down from 7.7m/s.

Decreased ADS movement speed to 3.1m/s, down from 3.3m/s.

BAL-27

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 49.53 meters, up from 39.37.

Mid Damage Range increased to 60.96 meters, up from 50.8.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Holger 556

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 45.72.

Leg Modifier increased to 0.95x, up from 0.85x.

SVA 545

Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.3x, down from 1.4x.

MCW

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

MTZ-556

Max Damage Range increased to 40.64 meters, up from 35.56.

Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 50.8 meters, up from 48.26.

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.25x, up from 1.2x.

Kastov 762 (MW2)

Mid Damage Range increased to 57.15 meters, up from 51.81.

Arms and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.15x, up from 0.96x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.96x.

Chimera (MW2)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 24.

Arm Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.15x, up from 1.1x.

ISO Hemlock (MW2)

Mid Damage increased to 25, up from 24.

Min Damage increased to 21, up from 20.

Arm Modifier increased to 1.16x, up from 0.95x.

Submachine Guns

AMR9

Max Damage increased to 29, up from 27.

Max Damage Range decreased to 10.66 meters, down from 17.78.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 27, up from 25.

New Damage Range Added

Mid Damage set to 25

Mid Damage Range set to 34.29 meters.

FJX Horus

Max Damage increased to 28, up from 27.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23.

Mid Damage increased to 21, up from 19.

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 16.

Max Damage Range increased to 10.16 meters, up from 7.62.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Leg Modifier increased to 1x, up from 0.95x.

Decreased recoil gun kick to 35.4deg/s, down from 42.5deg/s.

No Stock Mod

Increased ADS movement speed benefit to 12%, up from 9%.

Lopper LX-D Stock

Added 3% ADS movement speed penalty.

Rival 9

Increased bullet velocity to 500m/s, up from 450m/s.

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Increased rate of fire to 882rpm, up from 682rpm.

Striker-9

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 23.

Max Damage Range decreased to 11.17 meters, down from 12.19.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.25x, down from 1.3x.

WSP-9

Max Damage Range decreased to 15.49 meters, down from 18.03.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 23.36 meters, down from 26.67.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 33.02 meters, down from 38.1.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

Light Machine Guns

DG-58 LSW

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 1.4x.

Decreased bullet velocity to 780m/s, down from 880m/s.

Holger-26

Headshot Modifier increased to 1.3x, up from 1.2x.

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Neck Modifier decreased to 1.2x, down from 2x.

Warzone Ranked Play

Adjustments

Teams that place first in a match will now receive 125 SR, up from 100.

Iridescent deployment fees have been reduced by 5 SR.

This does not apply to the initial cost bracket when promoted to Iridescent.

UI/UX

Match Stats Quality of Life

Quality of Life The new statistics panel from Multiplayer has been adapted to Warzone allowing players to consult their match and weapons statistics during a match.

Match stats are also viewable in the After Action Report (AAR).

3rd Person Parachute Quality of Life

Quality of Life Added a new setting that allows players to see their Operator parachuting from a third person perspective.

Squad Widget Info Quality of Life

Quality of Life Icons for armor plates, a gas mask, and killstreaks will now appear under squad member health bars to indicate what they currently have in their inventory.

Contract Timer Quality of Life

Quality of Life The contract widget will now display a visual timer (bar) indicating the remaining time on the contract.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the Resupply perk to have an incorrect secondary description.

Fixed an issue causing some players to experience stuttering when moving the cursor on the Tac-Map.

Fixed an issue that caused player names to overlap with reward text while completing a Bounty contract.

Fixed an issue preventing players from pinging the Gulag Entry token in the Buy Station.

Fixed an issue causing the Tac-Map to display the incorrect reward amount for a contract during a Contractor Event.

Fixed an issue causing the player to get kicked to the Front End after selecting the 'View division rewards' in the 'Rank & skill division' tab of the Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue that would rarely cause the “pickup” popup on objects to disappear.

Fixed an issue that caused the player to be kicked to the front end after selecting “Reset Filter” while editing weapons.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistencies with the “Squad Fill” option when the player queues with the Play Again.

Fixed an issue with the Ranked Resurgence SR Overview menu incorrectly displaying iridescent SR milestone breakpoints.

Fixed several occlusion issues allowing players to exploit the map.

