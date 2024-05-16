Want to know how to unlock Sally pistols in Warzone. You've come to the right place.

With attention slowly turning towards the launch of 2024's Call of Duty, players are on the hunt for the smallest of clues surrounding the next instalment in Activision's hugely successful shooter series. The first teaser is the appearance of a weapon blueprint that's synonymous with the Black Ops series and we've got everything you need to know about how to add it to your collection.

In this guide, find everything there is to know about how to get the Warzone Sally pistols.

How to get Sally pistols in Warzone

Obtaining the Sally pistol blueprint in Warzone is a straightforward process. The pistols are part of the ground loot pool meaning all you need to do is pick them up and score a kill.

The challenge is hidden and will only appear once it has been completed. I recommend loading into Rebirth Island due to the faster pace of play and the quick match turnaround if you don't manage to find the Sally pistols on the first attempt.

Why are the Sally pistols in Warzone?

The appearance of the Sally pistols from the Black Ops series marks the first teaser for Call of Duty 2024. After rumours suggesting the title would be named Black Ops Gulf War, it appears Treyarch is teasing the launch of Black Ops 6 instead.

For eagle-eyed fans, the Sally pistols are a staple of Black Ops, first appearing on the front cover of the very first entry into the series which launched in 2010. Over a decade later, the iconic pistols are back on the battlefield all all-but confirm Call of Duty is going back to black.

The Sally pistols are a unique blueprint to Warzone so there's a chance they will disappear as the focus moves towards the full reveal of the game on June 9th following the Xbox Showcase.

