W7m esports qualify for Six Invitational 2023

After securing a spot at this stage's Copa Elite Six, and with other results going their way, w7m esports have become the first Brazilian team to qualify for the Six Invitational 2023.

With every team getting at least 115 SI Points through the Copa Elite Six, w7m's current minimum of 900 SI Points is enough to secure them a place at the Six Invitational 2023.

Despite a slight dip in results through the final stage of the season, this year BR6 has been dominated by w7m. The bulls only conceeded one regulation loss in their first two stages of the season, as they currently possess the record for not just best but also the second best stages in terms of points -- 24 in Stage 1 and 22 in Stage 2.

In terms of results at international competitions, w7m's debut came at the Charlotte Major. However, the players had not been allowed to travel to the USA due to visa issues and crashed out in the group stage.

Some months later, w7m redeemed themselves at the Berlin Major, finishing among the top four sides in the competition. However, they were sent home by the eventual finalists FaZe Clan, losing 0-2.

Now, the bulls have secured a place in this stage's Copa Elite Six, as they have ended the stage with 19 points. Meanwhile, in the overall BR6 standings, they have finished at the top of the table with 65 points (17 more than second-placed Team Liquid) and a round difference of 74.

It's up now to w7m esports to qualify for the Jönköping Major, which will be played from Nov. 21 to 27.