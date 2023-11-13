W7m esports claim BLAST R6 Major Atlanta trophy after beating LOS

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

The BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen champions and grand finalists of the Six Invitational 2023, w7m esports, have won the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after defeating LOS.

The Brazilians had a bright start with wins on Consulate (4-7) and Chalet (2-7), a streak that was only interrupted by a 4-7 loss on Bank. Eventually, the Bulls closed out the series with a 7-5 victory on Kafe.

Despite w7m esports' win today, the best play of the series came on Bank and was performed by Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol. The Brazilian completed a 1v4 clutch while defending the Basement Bombsite, which gave LOS some momentum.

João "Jv92" Vitor was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.21 while getting a K-D of 41-26 (+15). Meanwhile, Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina finished in second place after going 10-5 (+5) on entries. You can check out the stats for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Grand Final here!

With this victory, w7m esports has become the first team to win back-to-back Six Majors, as they defeated Team Liquid at the Copenhagen Finals.

It's also worth noting that w7m esports only lost three maps in Atlanta, two of them against the rookies of Geekay Esports. The third map loss came against LOS on Bank.