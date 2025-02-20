BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports bench Dash

The Bulls have unveiled the decision to bench Leonardo "Dash" Lopes after the team's Top 16 finish at the Six Invitational 2025.

While the Brazilian esports organization has yet to make the move official, the player has already announced his position and is currently looking for a new team to represent in the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege esports season.

The Brazilian made his professional debut in Team oNe shortly after winning the Brasileirão 2021 Série B with SuperNova Team. His first stage as a professional ended in a Top 8 finish at the Six Charlotte Major.

While missing out on Berlin and Jönköping, the Brazilians qualified for the Six Invitational 2023 under LOS oNe and collected a Top 12 finish.

In 2024, the orange roster surprised everyone after reaching the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta grand final, where they lost against the eventual world champions w7m esports. After the Bulls sold their squad to FURIA Esports, they picked up LOS' squad and signed Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes.

In the roster's first season under w7m esports, the Brazilians finished in second place of the Esports World Cup 2024 and won the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Unfortunately, an early 1-2 defeat against Team Falcons in the Lower Bracket saw the Brazilians being knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025.

While maining Ace and Mute, the Brazilian was the third-highest rated played in w7m esports' squad at the Six Invitational 2025 with a SiegeGG rating of 0.99. In Montreal, the Brazilian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.00 while maining Dokkaebi and Kaid.