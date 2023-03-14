Virtus Pro skins back in Rainbow Six Siege shop as part of R6 Share programme

After competing for a whole year under the name of Outsiders due to sanctions following the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ubisoft has allowed the Virtus.pro name to return to the scene.

Now, Virtus.pro's skins have returned to Rainbow Six Siege. Moreover, an extra cosmetic has been added.

Virtus.pro skins are back

With the return of Virtus.pro to the Rainbow Six Siege scene, their skins are also back in the game. From now on, all players can acquire the cosmetics to represent the Europe League roster in the game!

Later today, Virtus.pro will play their first Europe League match of the season. The Russian squad will play against the current world champions of G2 Esports.

The match will see the former Team Empire core playing against their archenemies in Europe, as they lost to the Siege powerhouse at the Six Invitational 2019. Later on, the team led by Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov defeated G2 in the Six Raleigh Major grand-final.

Virtus.pro skins in Rainbow Six Siege

As of now, Virtus.pro has two bundles and one skin in Rainbow Six Siege. This is part of the R6 Share program, where players can support the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene by purchasing items to represent their favorite teams in the game.

Virtus.pro 2020

Virtus.pro's 2020 skin can be used for the M590A1, a shotgun that Smoke, Mute, Sledge, Thatcher, and Wamai can use. This is one of the most powerful shotguns in the game!

Virtus.pro 2021

Virtus.pro's 2021 skin can be equipped to Kali's sniper. This is the only R6 Share skin for Kali, so this is quite unique!

Virtus.pro 2022

Although it has just been added to the game, Virtus.pro's cosmetic for the 2022 season can be used for Aruni and Mozzie's P10 Roni. You can purchase it for 300 R6 Credits, or 270 R6 Credits if you already have the Premium Battle Pass.