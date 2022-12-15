Virtus.pro moves JoyStiCK to player role, signs ShepparD and coach Zheka

Image: Ubisoft/Joao Ferreira

Virtus.pro today announced the signing of Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov, with Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov also moved to a playing role after ostensibly coaching the team throughout Stage 3. Eugene "Zheka" Bokhanov has also been signed as a coach.

Making way on the team are Andrey "m1loN" Mironov and Alan "Rask" Ali, who have been placed on the transfer list.

This effectively puts the Six Invitational 2022 grand-finalist Team Empire roster together once more, although Dmitry "Scyther" Semenov continues to play on TT9 Esports, the team that that Empire roster became. Zheka was also coaching that SI 2022 Empire roster.

"In [the August] transfer window, we could only register two players and a coach, although ShepparD was signed along with everyone else in September," explained Virtus.pro manager Kirill "YaGo" Zolotov in the official press release. "After talking with the players, we decided on the optimal roster composition for Stage 3, and JoyStiCK remained as a coach and substitute player."

Virtus.pro are currently playing as Outsiders in Rainbow Six, after Ubisoft mandated that Russian teams play under neutral banners in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This new Outsiders roster is set to play in the EU Six Invitational Closed Qualifier from Jan. 29 to 30, alongside NAVI, Team Secret, and Mkers. Despite both ShepparD and JoyStiCK being out of competitive practice, they will likely be favourites to win and attend their fifth Six Invitational.