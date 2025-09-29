Virtus.pro are between a rock and a hard place: five defeats in a row and Six Invitational 2026 hopes already on the line

Virtus.pro were one of the big names heading to the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 as the Russians' fourth-place finish in the first split and Top 8 at the Siege X EWC 2025 skyrocketed them back to the top of the scene. Six weeks later, their season has been put in jeopardy.

On September 8, 2025, the Bears secured a well-fought 8-6 win against WYLDE. Since then, the team has chained five consecutive defeats, including G2 Esports, Team Falcons, Team BDS, Wolves Esports, and MACKO Esports. Such a losing streak has put them at the bottom of the standings with two points, and, with only nine to be played for, their BLAST R6 Major Munich hopes have almost vanished.

It's not the first time we see Virtus.pro suddenly falling apart. One month after the team was one-round short of reaching the Six Invitational 2024 grand final, the Bears finished in eighth place in the Europe League 2024 Stage 1. Despite missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, Virtus.pro ended up qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 after a third-place finish in the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 was followed by a Top 4 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

However, missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the only Major of the BLAST R6 2025 campaign, is a big blow to any team fighting for a spot to compete at the Six Invitational 2026. This is because the SI Points distribution has changed, and a good performance in Germany is needed to qualify through the Global Standings. Additionally, the rest of SI Points and Six Invitational slots are awarded in the respective Regional Finals; and, right now, Virtus.pro are virtually out them.

So, in other words, with three matches left, Virtus.pro's backs are against the wall as they could realistically miss out on both the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the EML 2025 Regional Finals throughout the next three days — meaning their only chance of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026 would be through the EML Six Invitational 2026 Closed Qualifier.

As we head to the final week of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2 group phase, here's a look at Virtus.pro's past results, stats, and chances to qualify for Munich and the Regional Finals.

Virtus.pro's results in Stage 2

Virtus.pro had a solid run at the Esports World Cup 2025 as the Bears took down BNK FEARX and DarkZero Esports in the group phase. Eventually, the Europeans got knocked out by FURIA Esports in what was their eighth defeat in a row against Brazilian sides.

The Russians' run in the Europe and MENA League 2025 kicked off with an overtime win against WYLDE. Since then they have only been handled regulation defeats, including:

4-7 vs. Team BDS

5-7 vs. G2 Esports

3-7 vs. Wolves Esports

2-7 vs. Team Falcons

4-7 vs. MACKO Esports

Race to qualify for Munich

Before the start of the final week of action of the Europe and MENA League 2025 group phase, the Russians sit in tenth place with two points, meaning they are six points behind the current sixth-seeded roster, Team Secret. With only nine points to be played, the Russians can only secure a maximum of 11 points. This isn't good news for Virtus.pro as last stage's sixth seed was Gen.G Esports with 12 points. Virtually, they are out of the race to qualify for Munich.

Race to qualify for Regional Finals

Virtus.pro are also fighting to qualify for the Regional Finals where they would fight for a spot in the Six Invitational 2026. The Regional Finals include the six best teams in the overall standings. So far, only G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Team Secret have mathematically qualified for it.

Before today's action, Virtus.pro are in seventh place with 17 points, one point behind MACKO Esports and two behind Team BDS. While the Russians are still well-alive in this race, today's match against Fnatic could shake the standings as the orange roster have the same tally. A victory for the European mix would severely damage Virtus.pro's hopes.

Moreover, today's play day includes an exciting clash between WYLDE and Wolves Esports, who, at the time of writing, sit at the bottom of the standings with 17 and 16 points, respectively. If the competition were to finish now, these two sides would drop to the Challenger Series 2026 and would have to fight for a slot in next year's Europe and MENA League.

Looking at the whole picture, we can see that Virtus.pro aren't only fighting to qualify for the Regional Finals, Munich, and the Six Invitational 2026: they are also playing to avoid relegation. A defeat today against Fnatic would likely see them falling to ninth or even tenth place in the overall standings.

Plain and simple, it's not looking great for Virtus.pro. Let's have a brief look at the Bears' upcoming three games to understand where they could realistically be by the end of this week's action.

Virtus.pro's next three matches in EML 2025

Virtus.pro's next three matches in the Europe and MENA League 2025 will be against Fnatic, Team Secret, and Gen.G Esports. Here's how things are looking for the Bears:

Fnatic

Fnatic and Virtus.pro have met thrice and the record looks promising for the Russians: two wins and one defeat. As mentioned above, both teams are fighting for similar things, although Fnatic's recent form has looked quite better than in previous stages. A win today would put them in a position where locking playoffs is certainly possible.

Team Secret

Virtus.pro's toughest opponent on paper should be Team Secret. Although the European mix has struggled to get the right results this month, the team comes from winning the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. As they are looking to secure a playoff spot in the upcoming days, tomorrow's clash should be what decides everything.

Gen.G Esports

Gen.G Esports have been so far the Cinderella of the Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2. Against all the odds, the French-majority lineup head to the final week of action inside the competition's Top 2 after beating G2 Esports last week. It surely will be a hard nut to crack for Virtus.pro.

All in all, it's not looking great for the Bears, as winning all of their games won't certainly secure them to be in the playoffs. However, getting those results would see the Russians qualifying for the Regional Finals, extending their lives in the race for a Six Invitational 2026 spot.

