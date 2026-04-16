Virtus.pro become first team to qualify for BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City

Virtus.pro have become the first team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City after taking down Team Falcons following 7-2 and 7-5 wins on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Lair, respectively.

Virtus.pro 2-0 Team Falcons match stats here

This is Virtus.pro's first international qualification in Rainbow Six Siege since the Bears qualified for the Rainbow Six Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Since then, the team had missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026.

Danila "dan" Dontsov was the best player of the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.61. He was followed by his teammates Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko and Ilhan "Nayqo" Jabbari, who averaged SiegeGG ratings of 1.23 and 1.21, respectively.

Meanwhile, Team Falcons couldn't keep up with the Bears' pace as the only player with a positive SiegeGG rating was Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10. The rest of players finished with negative ratings, with Théo "LikEfac" Mariano, Marc "jume" Steinmann, and Loïc "BriD" Chongthep finishing the series with KOSTs between 47 and 42.

Due to today's result, Team Falcons have fallen to the Lower Bracket. Tomorrow, the European roster will play against Team Secret in a match where only the winner will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. It's worth mentioning that Team Secret took down Team Falcons in their group stage game.